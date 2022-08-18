Opinion: Why Liverpool Need To Sell Naby Keita & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain This Summer

There's no doubt Liverpool have had a positive summer so far bringing in the likes of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay to bolster an already strong Reds squad.

However, despite all the early productive transfer activity, Jurgen Klopp's outfit are in my opinion still missing an extra player or two if they want to continue to go head to head with rivals Manchester City for the Title this season.

It's no secret the Reds' midfield is currently the most concerning area of the team with a persistent lack of options. Especially now that Thiago Alcantara is sidelined with a hamstring injury and is reportedly out for around six weeks.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As we know Liverpool do have a handful of midfielder's at the club. Unfortunately, it's just a shame none of them can stay consistently fit enough to play three games in a row.

Since moving to Anfield Naby Keita has been undoubtedly poor. Yes he's shown bouts of brilliance now and then however, he hasn't done it enough and for a £54 million price tag he has been underwhelming to say the least.

Not to mention the fact that he's [Keita] constantly injured and rarely available for the Reds. I just feel selling him would be the most logical thing to do, it hasn't worked out for him at Anfield and it's time to go.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Similar to Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another player Liverpool should in my opinion look to offload. I do feel sorry for "The Ox" in someway as he did have a very good start at the Reds and made a huge impact when he first came onto the scene.

However, I hate to say it, he hasn't been the same since the injury he sustained against Roma back in 2018. Both him and Keita are reportedly on weekly salaries in excess of £100k which I feel is unjustifiable since they are never available to play.

You would have had to have lived under a rock throughout this summer to not notice the mass of media outlets linking Liverpool with a move for England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Now before we get ahead of ourselves and dive straight into the "Bellingham links", we need to understand why the Reds haven't already placed a bid in for him and why he isn't already in a Liverpool shirt.

According to reports Dortmund are not willing to sell the 19-year-old this summer as they have just lost their Norwegian talisman Erling Haaland to Manchester City and do not want to lose both their MVP's in the same window.

Therefore a move for Bellingham this summer is extremely unlikely, however not impossible. The Reds have been linked with a move for Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella by various reports in Italy with Klopp keen on the player.

I understand Liverpool's owner's aren't as financially capable as Manchester City's however, I do feel offloading Keita and Chamberlain this summer whilst bringing in Bellingham and Barella would have been the sensible choice.

I know it's early days as we've only played two Premier League fixtures however I feel the midfield will play a colossal role in who comes out on top come the end of the season.

