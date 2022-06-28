Opinion: Why Losing Mohamed Salah Won't Be So Disastrous For Liverpool

Let's be honest, it's looking increasingly likely Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will leave Anfield after the next season with talks over a new deal reportedly coming to a halt.

Salah is rumoured to be demanding a salary in the region of £400k a week, however the Reds hierarchy have made it clear they are not willing to pay that amount and have reportedly offered the Egyptian £300k maximum.

It's been reported recently that the Reds would be willing to sell Salah this summer if a deal is definitely out of the equation. A rumoured £60 million price tag has been placed on the 30-year-old with Real Madrid reportedly monitoring the situation.

However, even if Liverpool were to lose Salah I honestly believe it won't be as 'disastrous' as many people are making it out to be. After all nothing lasts forever.

Signing Luis Diaz in January was one of the best signings the Reds have ever made due to the Colombians immense impact since his Anfield arrival.

There is no doubt Diaz is already a fans favourite and has the potential to step up into Salah's shoes, scoring four goals and managing three assists in 13 games since he arrived on Merseyside.

Despite Salah once again having a fantastic season stats-wise with 31 goals in 51 games, his performance throughout the second half of the season was arguably one of the worst he's ever had in a Liverpool shirt.

Maybe the contract saga has got his head, maybe AFCON tired him out for the remainder of the season or maybe he's just predictable and has already reached his peak.

Either way I don't see him being such a 'huge' miss if he were to go, baring in mind he will be 31 next year surely it's time Liverpool brought in fresh blood.

It's clear to see that Liverpool's hierarchy are already preparing for life after the famous trio of Mane, Salah, Firmino with latest additions Darwin Nunez, Fábio Carvalho and Luis Diaz all poised to take over the reins in attack.

