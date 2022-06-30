Opinion: Why Naby Keita Swap Deal Would Be The Right Move For Liverpool

After recent talk of Liverpool's Guinean midfielder possibly being involved in swap deal with Juventus player Adrien Rabiot. Let's take a look at why this deal would be a good move for the Reds if it were to happen.

After signing for an astronomical club record sum of £52.75 million back in 2018, Keita has been underwhelming to say the least and has certainly not lived up to his fee and reputation that came with the transfer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Although the 27-year-old has been unlucky with injuries during his time at Anfield there is no excuse for his disappointing Liverpool career. As for when Keita has featured for the Reds he hasn't exactly been a shining light in the team.

However, there have been glimpses of brilliance from Liverpool's number eight. His unforgettable volley's against Atletico Madrid and Crystal Palace for example.

Despite these examples he hasn't performed well enough to cement a regular place within the team. As well as failing to justify his price tag and his rumoured weekly wage of £120k.

I feel it is time for Liverpool to move Keita on as he is currently into his final year in his current contract and therefore believe it will benefit both parties if the Reds were take up this swap deal with Juventus.

Recent reports in the ECHO however claim the Italian giants are rumoured to prefer a swap deal for Roberto Firmino rather than Keita as they feel they already have enough midfield options.

