Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Opinion: Why Naby Keita Swap Deal Would Be The Right Move For Liverpool

After recent talk of Liverpool's Guinean midfielder possibly being involved in swap deal with Juventus player Adrien Rabiot. Let's take a look at why this deal would be a good move for the Reds if it were to happen.   

After signing for an astronomical club record sum of £52.75 million back in 2018, Keita has been underwhelming to say the least and has certainly not lived up to his fee and reputation that came with the transfer. 

Naby Keita

Although the 27-year-old has been unlucky with injuries during his time at Anfield there is no excuse for his disappointing Liverpool career. As for when Keita has featured for the Reds he hasn't exactly been a shining light in the team. 

However, there have been glimpses of brilliance from Liverpool's number eight. His unforgettable volley's against Atletico Madrid and Crystal Palace for example. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite these examples he hasn't performed well enough to cement a regular place within the team. As well as failing to justify his price tag and his rumoured weekly wage of £120k. 

I feel it is time for Liverpool to move Keita on as he is currently into his final year in his current contract and therefore believe it will benefit both parties if the Reds were take up this swap deal with Juventus.  

Recent reports in the ECHO however claim the Italian giants are rumoured to prefer a swap deal for Roberto Firmino rather than Keita as they feel they already have enough midfield options. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

WhatsApp Image 2022-06-30 at 2.40.25 PM
Podcasts

Podcast: Liverpool Make Offers For Marco Asensio & Ousmane Dembele - Serge Gnabry Approach?!

By Alex Caddick35 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set To Remain At Liverpool Amid Anfield Exit Talk

By Rowan Lee46 minutes ago
Pep Lijnders in the technical area of NEC as manager.
News

Pep Lijnders On Liverpool's Academy Prospects

By Joe Dixon49 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic Timo Werner
Transfers

'He Reminds Me A Bit Of Fernando Torres' - Pundit On Rumoured Liverpool Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew58 minutes ago
Timo Werner Chelsea
News

Former Aston Villa Forward On Liverpool Links To Chelsea Striker

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Ex-Liverpool Striker Reflects On Champions League Triumph Against AC Milan

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Liverpool Champions League
News

Ex-QPR Striker On Where Liverpool Should Strengthen This Summer

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Juventus Could Look For Naby Keita Or Liverpool Forward In Potential Swap Deal For Adrien Rabiot

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago