Opinion: Will Five Substitutions Help Certain Teams More than Others?

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League has announced that teams will be allowed to make five substitutions instead of three and name nine players on the bench instead of seven. Does this create an unfair advantage?

On the surface, it would appear that clubs with bigger squads and better players would benefit. Why else would Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp campaign for it for the past years?

When the 2019-20 Premier League season resumed after the interruption of the first wave of COVID-19 struck England - five substitutions were allowed to be used in Europe's top leagues.

This was kept in Spain, Italy, Germany, and France but the Premier League defaulted to only allowing three from the 2020-21 season.

ESPN FC conducted a series of tests with focus teams in Europe, and found that "the number of subs made doesn't have any consistent correlation with league position, and in fact in the vast majority of cases the biggest clubs make fewer changes."

Jurgen Klopp argues that his reasoning behind supporting five subs is to do with 'player welfare' and not gaining a 'competitive advantage'. It's very difficult to argue with this as well.

Regardless of the opinions of opposers to the use of five substitutions, it will be in action from the 2022-23 Premier League season. The main beneficiary will be the players - who will hope to see a decrease in the average number of injuries across the season.

