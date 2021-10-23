Naby Keita: Trick Or Treat. Is The Liverpool Midfielder Good Enough?

Injuries aside, is Naby Keita a brilliant player for Liverpool or are we still waiting for something to happen?

This week, with it being the biggest game of the season LFCTR have not just one but two opinion articles. We want to hear your views and opinions. What are your thoughts on Naby Keita?

Damon

I love Naby Keita. When we signed him, I was so excited because I don't think we've had someone that direct from midfield since Philippe Coutinho.

If he stayed fit I honestly believe he'd have the potential to be considered as one of the best players in the league. I believe he's that good.

Yes he was poor defensively the other night but who wasn't? When Fabinho is missing in that midfield then it struggles defensively no matter who is in there.

I think we need to give Naby a run of games. I'm confident a fully fit Naby Keita can cause havoc.

Damon's choice: Treat

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Charlie

I love Naby Keita, when he's fit he easily slots into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

However, him being fully fit for Liverpool has been a rare site since he signed from RB Leipzig in 2018.

The fee that the Reds paid for Keita was £54million and at the time it seemed like a massive risk.

Has it paid off? Probably not. Keita has not lived up to expectations, mainly down to his injuries.

When he does play though, you can see his talent and why Liverpool signed him.

As a fan it's so frustrating to see someone who clearly is an amazing player but can't showcase it week in week out.

With Naby's contract ending in 2023, this is a massive season for the Guinea international.

I'm currently Treat but if injuries hamper his season again and he just doesn't live up to expectations again then I think Liverpool cash in on him.

Charlie's choice: Treat

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Neil

I'm a big fan to be honest.

If we take the 15 minutes before halftime in the Atleti game out of the equation I think he has been playing well this season.

Even then I don't think he can be solely blamed for the two goals as the team were flying forward and the defence was offered very little protection in the absence of Fabinho.

Straight after the first lockdown Keita had a terrific run of form that coincided with a run of games where he was injury free.

During that period and with his thumping goal against Chelsea he looked what we all thought we know he can be - a top class player.

I think this season he is beginning to get back to something like that level and again that has coincided with a run of being injury free.

He has been good in possession, unbelievable in ball recoveries and scored two absolute bangers.

Goals from midfield in this team are rare and we have to go back to the title winning season when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain contributed regularly from that area of the pitch.

Keita's so-called 'suspect' defensive performances have both come in big Champions League away games when Liverpool's midfield has not been at full strength.

Whilst I think he can improve on this aspect of his game, I think there has been an overreaction to both games.

I have a lot of faith in Naby and believe he can be a dominant player in the Premier League with a bit of luck with injuries.

Neil's choice: Treat

Overall Choice: Treat

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook