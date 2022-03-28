Oscars Premier League Special: Best Supporting Actor, Worst Cast, Worst Director | Part Two

Last night, the 94th Academy Awards was held in Hollywood Dolby Theatre, where the best of the best of the film industry come together. LFCTR take a look at the history of the Premier League and decide who and what would win each award, but given a footballing twist.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Best Supporting Actor

Nominations - Dennis Bergkamp, Dwight Yorke, Daniel Sturridge

Dennis Bergkamp supported one of the greatest strikers in footballing history, Thierry Henry. However, without the Dutchman, the impact of Henry would not have been the same. Bergkamp's intelligence and ability to make a pass no one else sees is extraordinary. A magician.

Alongside Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke was part of one of the best partnerships the league has seen, Although his teammate got all the plaudits, the work of Yorke was overlooked. His ability to hold up the ball and bring other players into play was vital to the way Manchester United attacked. He wasn't bad at scoring himself either.

Prime Daniel Sturridge is so underrated. He was part of a free-scoring Liverpool that had Luis Suarez at the head of it. Sturridge scored some outstanding goals and racked up incredible numbers, as he was a part of a frightening trio with the Uruguayan and Raheem Sterling.

Winner - Dennis Bergkamp

IMAGO / Bernd Müller

Worst Cast

Nominations - Sunderland, Fulham, Norwich City

Sunderland have been relegated so many times from the Premier League and with embarrassing points tally each time. A total of just 15 points in 2006 is the second worst in the league's history, only to be beaten by Derby County's shocking 11 points. The once big club now finds themselves in League One.

One of the two yo-yo clubs. They come up from the Championship convincingly then go straight back down with a whimper. At one point, they managed to reach a UEFA Cup final with Roy Hodgson, but soon found themselves back at the bottom again. They are cruising back into the Premier League this season, but for how long?

Norwich the second of the yo-yo clubs. As Fulham are making their way back up, Norwich City are making their way back down again. Coming top of the Championship last year, the Canaries were tipped to be the ones to stay up, instead they have been nothing less than shameful, suffering a thrashing after a thrashing.

Winner - Sunderland

IMAGO / Action Plus

Worst Director

Nominations - The Glazers, Mike Ashley, Daniel Levy

The Glazer family have been to most heroes, but for Manchester United fans, they are the worst thing to ever happen to their club. They have taken what was a consistent title-winning club to a laughing stock in ten years. From appointing a banker to work on football matters to giving Ole the wheel. The Glazers and their greed sum up what football is coming to.

Newcastle fans rejoiced at the news of Mike Ashley finally leaving their club. Using the name of Newcastle United to make him as much money as possible, Ashley refused to invest into making them the club they once were. He separated himself from the fanbase and was a stain on English football

Tottenham could have won trophies in the last ten years if it weren't for Daniel Levy. Many times, when Spurs have done well, the tight-pocketed chairman was not willing to spend money in order for the team to progress even further. How long will Antonio Conte last under him?

Winner - Mike Ashley

IMAGO / PA Images

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok