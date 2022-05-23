Skip to main content
Premier League Finale Offers Hint That James Milner Will Be Staying At Liverpool To Grant Jurgen Klopp His Wish (Opinion)

As Liverpool played out the final match of the Premier League season at Anfield by beating Wolves 3-1 on Sunday, the biggest hint yet that midfielder James Milner will be extending his stay on Merseyside was offered.

James Milner Kostas Tsimikas

The Reds came so close to winning the title as they beat Bruno Lage's team thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Andy Robertson but saw their hopes dashed by a fantastic comeback from Manchester City who won 3-2 against Aston Villa.

After the match, Divock Origi, was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he said his farewell to Anfield. The Belgian's contract is up at the end of the season and he is rumoured to be moving to newly crowned Serie A champions AC Milan.

Milner is also out of contract at the end of the season yet no similar honour was bestowed on the 36-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly made people aware he wants his vice skipper to extend his stay and this offers the biggest hint yet that the manager may get his wish.

