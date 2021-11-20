Premier League Match Predictions: FA Cup Final Repeat Between Leicester And Chelsea, Liverpool Bounce Back Against Arsenal And Ole's Last Game Away To Watford?

LFCTR writer predictions on this week's Premier League fixtures. Will Chelsea get revenge against Leicester after FA Cup Final loss? Will Mikel Arteta get anything against Jurgen Klopp? Will Ole win his possible last match in charge for Manchester United?

Damon Carr

Leicester City v Chelsea

Leicester at home to Chelsea is this weekend's first match. Brendan Rodgers men got the better of Thomas Tuchel in last years FA Cup Final.

This time could be another Rodgers masterclass. A very tactical match will go in the way of the Foxes. Patson Daka to star in a 2-1 win for the home side.

Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool will bounce back from a disappointing loss against West Ham. I expect Jurgen Klopp's men to come out flying from minute one.

When a team attacks the Arsenal defence with nothing but intent, they crumble. If Liverpool can get an early goal, which I believe they will, it could end up a big scoreline.

I think Diogo Jota will have a day in a 4-0 win for Liverpool.

Watford v Manchester United

As an Ole inner, it's hard to know what to cheer in this match. I always want Manchester United to lose, but that may push Ole over the edge, which I don't want.

I do think Ole will survive for this week at least as Manchester United will beat Watford. Not as comfortable as they would like though.

I see the away team scrounging a 2-1 win. Penalty incoming.

Other Fixtures

Brilliant start for Stevie G at Villa - 2-0 Crystal Palace continue decent form - 1-2 Newcastle finally get a win at home to Brentford - 2-0

Norwich and Southampton to cancel each other out - 1-1 Wolves and West Ham to cancel each other out more spectacularly - 2-2

Spanish clash to end in Rafa tears - 3-1 Antonio Conte will stamp down his defensive structure - 2-0

Neil Andrew

Leicester City v Chelsea

I think this will be a tight and cagey game. Leicester to take the lead and Chelsea to peg them back late on 1-1.

Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool must respond to two poor results and I expect them to do so.

Arsenal are showing more resilience of late and I expect them to be under early bombardment at Anfield as the crowd gets behind the home side.

I think Liverpool will win 3-1 with goals from Salah x2 and Mane.

Watford v Manchester United

Despite their poor form, I would expect Manchester United to win comfortably at Vicarage Road.

I'll go for a 3-1 away win.

Other Fixtures

Steven Gerrard's Villa face a tough test against Brighton and I can see a 1-1 draw in that one.

It will also be difficult for Patrick Vieira's Palace at Turfmoor against Burnley. I fancy Sean Dyche's men to edge this 2-1.

Newcastle need points but I can only see them playing out a draw with Brentford 1-1.

I think Dean Smith might rally Norwich and lead them to a 2-1 win over Southampton.

Wolves look good at home and West Ham have been in really good form. Another draw for me 1-1.

Manchester City will steam roller Everton who are on a bad run 3-0 and I think Conte's Tottenham will see off Leeds with the same scoreline 3-0.

