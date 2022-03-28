Oscars Premier League Special: Best Actor, Best Individual Performance, Best Picture Part One

Last night, the 94th Academy Awards was held in Hollywood Dolby Theatre, where the best of the best of the film industry come together. LFCTR take a look at the history of the Premier League and decide who and what would win each award, but given a footballing twist.

Best Actor

Nominations - Louis Van Gaal, Jens Lehmann/Didier Drogba, Heung-Min Son

Louis Van Gaal with one of the most comedic performances the Premier League has seen. During Manchester United's victory over Arsenal, the Dutchman decided to fall comically in shock after complaining to the fourth official.

Arsenal vs Chelsea was one of the most dramatic matches in the '00s, but the incident with Jens Lehmann and Didier Drogba was the best drama of them all. The German keeper wasn't happy with Drogba and nudged him slightly, for the striker to dive. The Chelsea man got up and bumped into Lehmann, only for the goalkeeper to do the same.

The Heung-Min Son incident is the most recent and came just a week ago. the Tottenham forward dramatically fell down, after West Ham's Kurt Zouma tapped the ball at him.

Winner - Jens Lehmann/Didier Drogba

Best Individual Performance

Nominations - Luis Suarez v Norwich City x 2, David De Gea v Arsenal, Andrey Arshavin v Liverpool

Norwich City still have nightmares about Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan not only destroyed the Canaries once but twice. The first time in 2012, where he bagged a hat-trick in a 5-2 win at Carrow Road, but his performance a year after was unbelievable. Suarez scored four outstanding goals in a 5-1 win at Anfield.

David De Gea has saved Manchester United on many occasions, but in the match against Arsenal in 2017 the keeper was out of this world. Despite dominating the match, Arsenal somehow came out as losers and that was all thanks to Superman, sorry, David De Gea.

As much as this pains me to say, Andrey Arshavin's performance against the Reds in a magnificent 4-4 draw at Anfield was admirable. The forward ran through to smash the ball past Pepe Reina for his and Arsenal's fourth of the night. However, Rafa Benitez's men were able to respond in the last seconds.

Winner - Luis Suarez v Noriwch City x 2

Best Picture (Match)

Nominations - Liverpool v Newcastle United 1996, Chelsea v Tottenham 2016, Newcastle United v Arsenal 2011

4-3 became the norm for these two teams, but the match in 1996 was the greatest of them all. Liverpool took the lead early on, only for Newcastle to take the lead twice to go 3-2 up. Just when the Reds had thought they'd snatched a draw, Stan Collymore stepped up with a late winner to send the home fans into bedlam.

The match that won Leicester City the league was full of everything an exciting Premier League match has to offer. Controversy, goals, and a cracking atmosphere, in Jamie Vardy's house as well as in the stadium. A fight breaking out on the sideline was overdone by an eqauliser from Eden Hazard, to give the league its biggest unlikely moment of all time.

Newcastle United were out of the match at half-time at 4-0 down, but a sensational comeback from the Magpies stunned Arsenal. A red card for Abou Diaby gave the home side a lifeline, one which they grabbed with both hands. A sensational strike by the late Cheick Tiote finished off one of the greatest comebacks in the league's history.

Winner - Liverpool v Newcastle 1996

Part two coming soon...

