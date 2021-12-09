Ranking: All Of Liverpool’s Centre Back Options For The 21/22 Season

Last season, Liverpool had an absurd amount of issues with their centre backs but this season the Reds have an abundance of great options to play in the back line. Let’s rank them.

5th-Nat Phillips

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite the belief of some sections of Liverpool fans, Nat Phillips is not the best centre back in the world and is in fact the worst centre back in Liverpool’s senior team.

Last season when Jürgen Klopp was in dire need, he turned on the 'Nat Signal' to summon a crusader to save the season. Did Phillips single handedly secure Liverpool top four last lesson? Not at all. The best way to describe Nat was competent compared to the makeshift midfielders turned defenders.

Jordan Henderson playing centre back could have made any above average player look like a world class defender.

Natty P is a fairly decent squad player and has earned his place as a reserve to the reserve.

4th-Joe Gomez

(Photo by DDP Images/Sipa USA)

Joe Gomez hasn’t made a good amount of starts this season due to his injuries but his ability is still undeniable.

JoGo was an integral component to the title winning side of 2019/20 but has not had the same run in the team since. Injuries have cost Gomez years of his career and could cost him years more in the future.

However, on pure ability, Joseph GoGo has proved he can be one of the best centre backs in the country. This season, it would be unfair to rank Gomez any higher than he is but if the young defender can get through his persistent injuries, he could again become a regular starter for the Reds.

3rd-Ibrahima Konaté

(Photo by DPA/Sipa USA)

Konaté is a big Anime nerd so I’ll try to make a reference in honour of our Ibou.

A few seasons ago, Liverpool were just One Piece away from being a contending team and a current day Konaté would have been the right pick for the side. The combination between positioning, speed and strength likens the Frenchman to his Dutch colleague, Virgil van Dijk.

At the young age of 22, Ibou has already impressed many in his short career. If Konaté had a book full of people he had sentenced to death by defending, he would already have Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s names written down.

With at least another decade left of Ibou’s career, there is a incredibly strong chance of Konaté becoming the worlds greatest so send him his flowers and fruit baskets now.

2nd-Joel Matip

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

The towering man has been ever reliable for Liverpool since his arrival in 2016 despite the occasional injury. Alongside his best friend, Matip has kept stacks of clean sheets during his tenure and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Not only can Tall Joel defend better than most, he has shown his amazing on the ball ability often. Watching Matip dribble is like seeing a tree glide past the creatures of the woods and it’s somehow heavily effective.

The 30-year-old can continue taking up the starting role for as long as he remains consistent in his performances.

1st-Virgil Van Dijk

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What more can be said about this beautiful man. He is our centre half, he’s our number four. Fans can watch him defend and also watch him score. He will pass the ball in a very calm like manner. He’s Virgil Van Dijk.

VVD will end his career with a claim to the best defender in Premier League history so there is no doubt that if he is playing, he is the best Liverpool have to offer.

Big Virg has blessed this side with the cleanest of sheets since his arrival in the January of 2018. No other centre back in world football could have transformed that Liverpool side to the defensive juggernaut it has been over the past few seasons.

It’s clear to see for you and me that Van Dijk is the best centre back for any team.

