Reviewing Ibrahima Konate A Few Months Into His Liverpool Career

Ibrahima Konate joined Jurgen Klopp's team in the summer after Liverpool triggered his £36m release clause. The young Frenchman arrived from RB Leipzig where he made 95 appearances.

A few eyebrows were raised when the price-tag was revealed but Konate has settled straight into life in Merseyside and has looked immense whenever called upon. He has quickly been established as third placed centre-back just behind Joel Matip.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Despite only being 22-years-old, Konate has regularly showed his calmness and composure when on the ball. His passing accuracy and range is very impressive and has to be admired for a player still learning and adapting.

As well as this, his strength is simply phenomenal and he has not had any problem shrugging opposition players off the ball.

There is no doubt that Konate will one day be Liverpool's first choice centre-back. However with Virgil van Dijk currently in the peak of his career, that is a big task for him for the time being.

The aim for Konate over the coming months will be to displace Matip as second choice centre-back and to partner van Dijk. Success in the League Cup and FA Cup will make sure that the uncapped Frenchman will get more game time and more opportunities to impress.

With Matip's injury record there are guaranteed to be chances in the league and the Champions League for Konate.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

If I had to give the Konate signing a rating, it would have to be 9/10 because he's a young, reliable centre half that was brought in for a reasonable fee. We definitely haven't seen the best of him yet. It is early in his Anfield career but it is exciting to think of the player he could become.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook