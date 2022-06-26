Skip to main content
Selling Mohamed Salah This Summer May Be Liverpool's Best Option

Mohamed Salah's contract saga has been going on for a solid year now. 

According to reports, FSG have offered the 30-year-old around £300k per week. However, Salah is holding out for £400k per week for the last big contract of his career.

It looks as though Liverpool's top goalscorer from last season will remain at the club for at least next season. But is it worth it if it means losing him on a free transfer next summer?

Mohamed Salah

Despite winning the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker award, the season ended in heartbreak for Salah after the Reds narrowly missed out on the domestic league title as well as the Champions League trophy.

Sadio Mane, who was in a similar position to Salah, has now left the club to join German giants Bayern Munich. This allowed Liverpool to get £35 million and put that towards the transfer of Darwin Nunez.

FSG have been known in the past to use the policy of sell to buy when it comes to big deals. Therefore, selling Salah for around £60 million could allow a suitable replacement to be brought in.

No player is bigger than the club - and Salah is no exception to that.

The main question is, who would replace Liverpool's right-winger?

Christopher Nkunku has recently signed a new contract with RB Leipzig after being linked to Liverpool earlier on in the year. Although he does have a release clause of £52 million, which comes into play next summer.

Another potential option is one closer to home, such as West Ham's Jarrod Bowen or Leeds United's Raphinha. There will be a premium, however, they are both young hungry talents, who Jurgen Klopp can mould into his squad.

It doesn't look like Salah will leave this summer but replacing him with a fresh face wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing.

