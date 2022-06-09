Darwin Nunez Transfer Dilemma: A Breakdown - Liverpool Or Manchester United | Glory Or Money

Liverpool face arch-rivals Manchester United in a straight battle for the signature of Benfica’s Darwin Nunez. A reported late move by Erik Ten Haag has given the Uruguayan a dilemma, does he choose The Reds or does he take a chance with The Red Devils.

Darwin Nunez has a huge decision to make, so LFCTR are here to break it down in case he needs a little helping hand. We will compare both Liverpool and Manchester United to see which club best suits the Benfica star.

The Managers

Jurgen Klopp, alongside Pep Guardiola, is the best in the world. The German took over a Liverpool side in dismay and has taken them to be the most feared side in world football.

Without a blank chequebook, The Reds have bought into potential rather than the finished article. However, Jurgen Norbet Klopp and his coaching staff have developed this group of players into some of the best the league has seen. Mohamed Salah, a player Chelsea let go, is now regarded as the best in the world by many.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Now onto Erik Ten Hag. A manager that has the potential to become one of the best, however, is yet to prove himself. His time at Ajax was impressive, taking them to a Champions League semi-final in 2019 and winning the league three times.

Although the Manchester United manager plays a good style of football, he is yet to show if he can recreate that in the hardest league in the world. However, clear development in a player such as Sebastian Haller shows that Ten Hag can get the best out of players.

Winner: Liverpool - as much as I believe United got the right man, he ain’t Jurgen Klopp. Darwin Nunez can’t ask for a better manager than The Reds’ boss and has every chance of becoming a world-beater like the rest.

The fans

Every fanbase will say they are the best in the world, but when Liverpool fans say it, it is hard to argue against. If you ever need proof, just watch last week's parade after a league and Champions League disappointment. It was special.

Darwin Nunez has experienced exactly what he will hear when he walks out at Anfield. Past players always pick Liverpool as their favourite away game because of the atmosphere, but it is much better to be a part of the home side.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Travelling from London every week may affect the energy Manchester United fans have and if it’s not that, it’s the football they’ve endured for the past ten years. Give them the credit when due, when Cristiano Ronaldo scores, they confuse every woman named Sue in the Lancashire region.

Old Trafford is an incredible stadium to look at and may be firing when the season starts once again. However, when it turns sour after the first four matches, as a player, you will know about it.

Winner: Liverpool - No contest.

Club

Liverpool have just come off the back of a genuine quadruple run and a domestic cup double, they have six players in the PFA Team of the Year and they are among the favourites again for every competition next season.

Then there’s Manchester United. A club run like a circus. From allowing player power to dominate to apportioning business men to make footballing decisions, the Glazers should be enough to put anyone off joining the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Players get worse, managers get disrespected and fans get used. Your choice Darwin.

Winner: Liverpool - If Darwin Nunez wants to join a club and manager that can develop him into one of the best in the world, whilst competing and winning trophies on a regular occasion then there’s only one answer. If he only wants to line his pockets up but suffer miserably and soon lose all his ability then that’s his mistake.

I do believe Darwin Nunez will make the right choice and that choice is Liverpool.

