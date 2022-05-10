Aston Villa V Liverpool | Should Jurgen Klopp Sign Jacob Ramsey?

Liverpool have a weakness in midfield. Could that problem be solved by signing Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey?

The right-sided number 8 in Liverpool's system has recently been identified as a potential area needed to elevate the side even further.

Captain Jordan Henderson has received criticism for his performances particularly since the turn of the year, while Naby Keita still struggles to consistently unlock the best version of himself.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A potential solution to this could be Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at his boyhood club under the guidance of Steven Gerrard.

The 20-year-old would command a lower transfer package than the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurelin Tchouameni and has the necessary skill set to become a key cog in the Jurgen Klopp midfield.

Ramsey is tenacious in and out of possession, high energy, and aggressive in the tackle while also possessing an eye for goal.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He is usually deployed in the number 8 role of a three-man midfield, though he is provided with some added license to support the attack.

The Villa man has six goals so far, in a Villa side that generally does not enjoy significant possession and have overall endured a fairly poor season.

This is a tally that matches Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Thiago Alcantara combined- goals from this area are currently a missing string to the Liverpool bow.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With more opportunities to occupy advanced positions with the Reds and through more experience, this would be expected to only improve over time.

Ramsey has also shown his quality out of possession which is widely known as essential in a Liverpool midfield.

The England youth international has a tackle success rate of 63% in the current campaign, which exceeds that of the aforementioned trio usually occupying the two central midfield roles.

He has won a total of 39 tackles, a figure that doubles that of his English counterpart Jordan Henderson. His tenacity and aggression out of possession is therefore evident.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With the exceptionally broad skillset of Ramsey along with his likely viable total cost, as well as bonuses such as Premier League experience under the guidance of an icon in his position, this is a deal that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp could certainly look to pursue.

The Villa man at just 20 years of age has an exceptionally bright future ahead of him, which would only be elevated alongside world-class teammates.

He is an outstanding talent and has undoubted potential to be a superb addition to the Liverpool engine room.

