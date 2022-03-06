Opinion: Should Liverpool Keep Hold Of Fourth-Choice Centre-Back Joe Gomez Or Cash In?

Joe Gomez now finds himself rock bottom of the center-half pecking order at Liverpool. The England international has started just six games all season.

At just 24-years-old, Gomez has many years in front of him. But bereft of game time as he enters his prime years, should the former Charlton man be looking for a move away this summer?

Gomez was a vital cog in the 2019-20 league winning squad, playing 43 games in all competitions that season. His pace and composure on the ball meant he was the partner of choice for Virgil Van Dijk.

But injuries plagued Gomez throughout 2021, and he has struggled to regain his place in the side since.

In his solitary Premier League start this season against Norwich City, Gomez played right-back in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold who was rested.

An argument could be made for cashing in on Gomez this summer. Indeed, given his wealth of experience at the elite level - coupled with his young age - the Reds would surely be able to demand a hefty price.

And against Norwich in the FA Cup last week, he showed his class.

It does not appear likely Gomez will be given consistent game time any time soon. Joel Matip and new signing Ibrahima Konate are in the form of their lives and have hardly put a foot wrong all season.

Why try to fix something which isn't broken?

Our verdict

From a Liverpool fan's perspective, keep him. He is, undoubtedly, the best fourth-choice center-back in the world and still has so much potential at such a young age. But if - and this is a big if - a sizeable offer comes in for him in the summer it should at least be considered as Gomez is too good to be wasted on the periphery.

