Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Opinion: Should Liverpool Keep Hold Of Fourth-Choice Centre-Back Joe Gomez Or Cash In?

Joe Gomez now finds himself rock bottom of the center-half pecking order at Liverpool. The England international has started just six games all season.

Joe Gomez

At just 24-years-old, Gomez has many years in front of him. But bereft of game time as he enters his prime years, should the former Charlton man be looking for a move away this summer?

Gomez was a vital cog in the 2019-20 league winning squad, playing 43 games in all competitions that season. His pace and composure on the ball meant he was the partner of choice for Virgil Van Dijk.

But injuries plagued Gomez throughout 2021, and he has struggled to regain his place in the side since.

In his solitary Premier League start this season against Norwich City, Gomez played right-back in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold who was rested.

An argument could be made for cashing in on Gomez this summer. Indeed, given his wealth of experience at the elite level - coupled with his young age - the Reds would surely be able to demand a hefty price.

Read More

And against Norwich in the FA Cup last week, he showed his class.

It does not appear likely Gomez will be given consistent game time any time soon. Joel Matip and new signing Ibrahima Konate are in the form of their lives and have hardly put a foot wrong all season.

Why try to fix something which isn't broken?

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Our verdict

From a Liverpool fan's perspective, keep him. He is, undoubtedly, the best fourth-choice center-back in the world and still has so much potential at such a young age. But if - and this is a big if - a sizeable offer comes in for him in the summer it should at least be considered as Gomez is too good to be wasted on the periphery.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Joe Gomez
Opinions

Opinion: Should Liverpool Keep Hold Of Fourth-Choice Centre-Back Joe Gomez Or Cash In?

By Elliot Thompson1 minute ago
Gabriel Martinelli
Non LFC

Watch: Sensational Gabriel Martinelli Goal Gives Arsenal Two Goal Lead At Watford

By Neil Andrew45 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka
Non LFC

Watch: Bukayo Saka Top Class Goal Restores Arsenal Lead Against Watford - What A Finish!

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Watford
Non LFC

Watch: Brilliant Cucho Hernandez Overhead Kick Gives Watford An Equaliser Against Arsenal - Wow, What A Goal!

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Martin Ødegaard
Non LFC

Watch: Martin Odegaard Goal Gives Arsenal An Early Lead Against Watford, Nice Finish

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs West Ham | Luis Diaz | 'Most Easy Players To Coach

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
Transfers

Italian Journalist Hints At Napoli Swoop For Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi

By Sam Patterson2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
Quotes

'He’s Been Incredible' - Andy Robertson Praises Trent Alexander-Arnold After West Ham Game

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago