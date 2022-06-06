The Promised One: Liverpool's Summer Transfer Window Biggest For FSG And Julian Ward In Jurgen Klopp Era

The promised 'big' transfer window is upon us and it is the most important for the club in the Jurgen Klopp era. After coming so close to an unprecedented quadruple, Liverpool came away with a domestic cup double, missing out on both of the big trophies this season. How do the board respond to push again next season?

An incredible season for The Reds comes to an end, as they win a domestic cup double, lose to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League and push Manchester City close to a Premier League title, but it is another season without one of the big trophies.

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have developed into one of the most feared teams in Europe and is regarded as the best in the world by many. However, the club have only won one Premier League title and one Champions League within that time.

So why has a team with the best goalkeeper, best defender and one of the best players in the world only won one of each of those over the years? Since rising to the top, have they pushed on and who’s at fault if they haven’t?

Delayed transfers, minimal additions and relying on the same players season in, season out. Just three reasons to why the club have gone two seasons without winning either of the top competitions.

Liverpool won the league in 2020 and brought in Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas in the summer. Three great signings were bought with the money they made through sales. However, the sale of Dejan Lovren left Jurgen Klopp with three centre backs, two of them being injury prone.

The worst scenario then played out, where both Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk were injured for a long period, Joel Matip then also got injured, as well as the covering players in Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Only on the last day of the January transfer window, the club moved for much-needed centre-backs with desperation signings in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies. Only when Fabinho became the latest injury, they made the moves.

A lesson to be learnt? You’d think so. Ever so reliable Gini Wijnaldum left the summer after the injury-hit season, only for Liverpool to once again not replace him.

However, they did finally bring in Lovren’s replacement, Ibrahima Konate, which was the only signing of the window. Early injuries again hit Liverpool, this time coincidentally in the midfield area. Once again, impacting The Reds’ title challenge.

Next summer will be the one we were told. So here it is. Next summer. With some of the budget already being spent in January after Tottenham forced Liverpool to move early on the Luis Diaz transfer, which changed the season for the better, how much activity are they willing to get into in the ‘big’ transfer window promise?

As the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are feeling inadequate and looking elsewhere, Liverpool fans grow doubt over the future of their beloved club.

Let’s get one thing straight. As fans we know we aren’t Manchester City. We do not expect £100m players such as Erling Haaland. We do not expect players to be paid £400k per week. However, we need ambition. We need to act like the big club we are. Stop saying next summer and start providing what Jurgen Klopp needs to win us the league and Champions League again.

Don’t act like Liverpool don’t have money. Don’t act like we need to sell players to improve the squad. Don’t let FSG get away with excuses for not getting who we need and fall for we will get Jude Bellingham next season.

As the PR is put out by the club, Fabio Carvalho can provide cover for midfield and attack and Luis Diaz is the Sadio Mane replacement, despite Mane moving positions, do not be dragged in and allow our club to fall back and accept being second best once again.

This summer transfer window is the biggest of the Jurgen Klopp era and if FSG and Julian Ward get it wrong, alongside other teams improving, then we could be in serious trouble.

