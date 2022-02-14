The Beginning of the End of Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool Career

Is Jordan Henderson's Liverpool career coming to an end? In today's article, I take a look at if his recent performances justify dropping him.

Firstly, Jordan Henderson is a Liverpool legend and will rightfully go down as one of the best captains in Liverpool's history.

However, we have to be realistic and there comes a time when players start to fizzle out and enter the twilight of their career.

Before getting into this article, I want to say that this is an opinion piece so if you don't agree with it, that's fine. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

So far this season, Jordan Henderson has 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and having four assists.

Not a bad number for a 31-year-old. However, this has been his average goal/assist tally for the past few years now.

Going into the stats side of Henderson's game, the Liverpool skipper excels in certain departments, most notably passing and possession.

The 31-year-old is in the 95th percentile for passes completed amongst Europe's midfielders in the top five leagues.

Despite that high number, there is another Liverpool player who is even higher, Thiago Alcantara. The Spaniard is in the 96th percentile.

However, Jordan Henderson's passing numbers are very impressive with him sitting in and around the 90th percentile for short, medium and long pass completion rates.

His progressive passes are also a lot higher than most Liverpool fans would think, with him in the 92nd percentile. Thiago, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold being the only Liverpool players higher than the skipper.

Despite these very impressive numbers, Jordan Henderson is the main person on the ball for Liverpool and these numbers are sort of the minimum expected of Henderson from Jurgen Klopp.

When delving deeper into Henderson's numbers, you start to see some worrying signs that he is fading with age.

A Liverpool midfielder needs to do a lot of things. Jordan Henderson has been the best example of a complete Jurgen Klopp midfielder since the German took over.

Scoring goals, assisting, keeping hold of possession, starting attacks, covering fullbacks and key passes are just some of the important roles Klopp expects all his midfielders to perform.

On the defensive side is where we have really seen the 31-year-old drop off in recent seasons.

The skipper is Trent's cover for when he goes forward and that entails him to do a lot of defending.

However, this season he has been particularly poor. In this section, I won't compare Henderson's defensive stats to Fabinho as the Brazilian plays a much deeper role, but I will compare them to Thiago and Naby Keita, who play very similar roles to Henderson.

Pressuring is a massive part of Liverpool's midfield. Nicknamed 'the engine room' when Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum were bossing the midfield, that still applies to today's midfield.

Unfortunately, we have seen a massive dropoff in the 31-year-olds pressures. Currently, Henderson sits in the 13th percentile while Naby Keita and Thiago are in the 88th and 77th percentile, respectfully.

Henderson's successful pressures is also a figure the England international won't want to look at either.

Currently averaging 4.91 successful pressures per 90 minutes, that puts him in the 30th percentile for that stat.

While Naby Keita is in the 86th percentile with 6.97 successful pressures per 90 and Thiago has 6.44 per 90, placing him in the 77th percentile.

As you can see, that is a massive difference. Thiago, Keita and Henderson all play similar roles and for the skippers numbers to be so far off the other two, it's quite a worry.

Making interceptions and tackles is also a very important part of Klopp's midfield and that press starts the deadly Liverpool counterattack.

For tackles + interceptions, Thiago Alcantara is currently in the 96th percentile, while Keita is in the 55th percentile. However, Henderson is in the 15th percentile, miles off his midfielder counterparts.

Finally, we're going to look at progressive carries. This is very important for Liverpool as it gets the ball from midfield/defence into the attackers.

The definition of progressive carries by FBRef is 'carries that move the ball to the opponent's goal at least five yards or any carry into the penalty area. Excludes carries from the defending 40% of the pitch'.

Naby Keita is in the 99th percentile and Thiago comes close at the 98th percentile. Unbelievable numbers.

Unfortunately for Henderson, this is another stat that he falls massively behind Thiago and Keita. The Liverpool skipper is only in the 67th percentile for progressive carries.

Now, I just want to say that I have handpicked these stats but I wanted to focus on what I find important for a Liverpool midfielder.

Henderson is still in the mix with some of the best midfielders in the world for certain stats and you can check them all out at FBref, the source I used for all the stats in the article.

When it comes to passing and possession, he still outdoes most of the current Liverpool players. However, I believe Klopp is starting to move away from the hard-working industrial type midfield.

That's not to say that you don't have to press and run a lot, you do, but I also believe the additions of Thiago, Keita and Harvey Elliott suggest Klopp wants a more creative midfield.

Despite this, I do think a lot of the criticism about Henderson this season have been over-exaggerated but I do think he is on his final legs.

The Henderson of 3/4 years ago doesn't exist anymore. Age has caught up with the skipper and other players are starting to excel in this new style midfield.

With the 31-year-old signing a new contract last summer, he will still be a part of this side for the foreseeable future.

However, I strongly believe that he hasn't done enough to warrant an automatic starting position in this team, which seems to be the case now.

With the return of Thiago and Harvey Elliott, along with Naby Keita's recent performances, Henderson should really be watching them from the bench.

In the long-term, I expect Henderson to take over Milner's role in the squad. An experienced leader who can come in and cover multiple positions when we are short.

Again, I love Jordan Henderson and he will deservingly go down as a Liverpool legend and one of the best captains to wear the armband for Liverpool. I just like to be realistic and live in the present day.

