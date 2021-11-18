The Next Messi? Why Liverpool Should Sign River Plate's Julian Alvarez

Liverpool have a plethora of attacking options to count on, with the repertoire of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota among the best in the world.

But with the latter three all approaching or eclipsing 30, the Reds will be looking for the next generation of talented forwards to replace them.

One name who hasn't been mentioned is River Plate's Julian Alvarez, who has scored 15 goals in his native division so far this season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

To make this clear, I've been tooting this particular horn for a long time. I even wrote about him in the summer of 2020.

'Although Alvarez has been a provider so far during his career, he displays traits of goal-scoring threat with his inside movement – trailblazing his number nine mentality.'

At this point, he had always been a winger with tendencies to set up his teammates. But with the departure of Colombian Rafael Santos Borre, he has excelled.

'WhoScored' rank Alvarez as the highest rating in the Argentinian league at 7.84, ranking 10th for successful dribbles and the fifth best conversion rate.

He's recently attracted interest from Real Madrid, and would be a comparatively cheap option for the Reds with a £25m release clause.

