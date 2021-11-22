Premier League Team Of The Week - Christian  Benteke Revival, N'Golo Kante Attacking, Trent Alexander-Arnold Delivering Better Than Prime

What a brilliant weekend of football in the Premier League. A shock win for Watford against Manchester United, a humbling of Arsenal by Liverpool and two 3-3 draws, but who were the standout players?

Goalkeeper

Not many to choose from this week. Lot of goals conceded and the teams that hardly conceded, the keepers didn't have much to do.

However, the standout keeper this weekend was actually Aaron Ramsdale. The young Arsenal keeper let 4 goals in but if it weren't for him, it could've been 8 or 9.

Not only did he make many saves, some of them were world class. He is currently the best keeper on form in the league.

Defence

Trent Alexander-Arnold was unbelievable once again. He is nicknamed the assist King for a reason, as he adds two more to his impressive tally.

Although Max Aarons is also a right-back, he was too good to leave out. Going forward he was a threat, but defensively he was solid.

Antonio Rudiger and Tyrone Mings get the last two places in defence. Rudiger has been sensational since Tuchel joined, with another impressive performance on Saturday, while Mings lead by example in Stevie G's first win as Aston Villa manager.

Midfield

The three midfielers that impressed me the most this weekend were Rodri, N'Golo Kante and Tom Cleverley. Rodri controlled the game for Man City, scoring an absolute rocket in addition.

N'Golo Kante is known for being the best CDM in the world. Against Leicester, I was more impressed by his attacking threat. The Leicester defence couldn't handle his runs.

The last place was between Cleverley and Jorginho. Cleverley was against his old team, who he wasn't good enough for and his domination of the midfield decided the game.

Attack

Cristian Benteke is a new man under Patrick Viera. He is showing the form that got him a big move to Liverpool. Another brilliant game for the Belgian.

Emmanual Dennis ran the Manchester United defence ragged. He eventually got the goal he deserved in the end after being the key role into everyone else's goals.

Sadio Mane is back. He looked as confident as he has in a while against Arsenal. He scored a brilliant header, but his movement and awareness for the Salah and Minamino goals was more impressive.

Premier League Team Of The Week

Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Tyrone Mings, Max Aarons, N'Golo Kante, Rodri, Tom Cleverley, Emmanual Dennis, Sadio Mane, Cristian Benteke.

Player Of The Week

Rodri - Manchester City

Let Down Of The Week

The Glazers - the way they treated and hung out to dry Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was disgraceful.

