Premier League Team Of The Week - Wilfred Zaha Shines Again, Joao Cancelo On Form And David De Gea Tried His Best

In a new section for LFCTR, we take a look at which players impressed in the Premier League this week as we decide on 'Premier League Team Of The Week.'

Goalkeeper

Although Nick Pope was brilliant against top of the league Chelsea, this spot only goes to one man, David De Gea. The way he kept Manchester City (by himself I might add) to only two goals was just exceptional.

De Gea pulled out some world class saves to keep the score respectable even though the rest of the team and manager didn't deserve it to be.

Defence

The left-back position this week goes to Burnley's Charlie Taylor. He was a key part into Sean Dyche's men getting a result at Stamford Bridge. He blocked everything that came his way and more.

Cancelo takes the right-back position even though he played on the left. Cancelo was sensational going forward in the Manchester Derby. He also assisted both goals in a dominant display from full-back.

Ben Gibson had the job of marking Ivan Toney, something even Virgil Van Dijk struggled with. He kept the Brentford striker quiet for most of the game.

Jamaal Lascelles had a very long Saturday night, but he stood up to everything that came his way. Brighton dominated the match but Lascelles made sure the result was a positive one.

(Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images/Sipa USA)

Midfield

Another player that was pivotal in every attack for their team was Mathias Normann. The Norwich City midfielder was sensational in his sides win at Brentford.

West Ham won the game becuase they won the midfield battle. Liverpool found it impossible to get through the middle of West Ham. Declan Rice was the reason why.

Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe has been their best player since turning thei form around. Yesterday, he was incredible once again. Earning an England call-up on on top of it.

Forwards

Wilfed Zaha was the star again in another Crystal Palace win. Wolves left side of Saiss and Nouri couldn't cope with the runs Zaha made and his link up play was pivitiol in the win.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva toyed with Manchester United. Everything went through the Portuguese maestro.

Stepping up from the Chamionship is a tough ask, but Southampton's Adam Armstrong has found the transition easier than most. Another impressive performance for the striker and another goal added to his name.