Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Make Ahead Of Premier League Campaign (Opinion)

As Liverpool prepare to take on RB Leipzig in Germany for their third pre-season friendly, manager Jurgen Klopp has a number of things to ponder ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

It's been a troublesome couple of weeks for the 55-year-old with Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota all now nursing injuries.

The game in Leipzig on Thursday, followed by another friendly against RB Salzburg on Wednesday will be used with the new season in mind and Klopp has a number of things to consider.

Who Will Partner Virgil van Dijk?

This isn't a problem for Klopp but he will need to make the call as to who partners the Dutchman when the Reds line up against Fulham on the 6th August.

Joel Matip was the automatic first-choice in the league last season but Ibrahima Konate was impressive in his outings, more often than not, in cup matches.

Klopp also has Joe Gomez to consider after the 25-year-old put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club.

Midfield

An area that provokes much discussion amongst Liverpool fans is the three men that line up in midfield.

Most fans would not argue with two of those starters being Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara but it's the third member to play on the right side of the trio that provokes most discussion.

Skipper Jordan Henderson would appear to be Klopp's first choice for the role but Naby Keita enjoyed his best season at Anfield yet and is also a contender.

Harvey Elliott is another that will be in consideration and it should not be forgotten that he forced his way into the Liverpool starting XI 12 months ago.

Number 9

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are almost guaranteed starters on the right and left of the attack respectively.

Diogo Jota has picked up a recurrence of his hamstring injury meaning he could miss the opening games which leaves Klopp with a straight choice between Roberto Firmino and new signing Darwin Nunez.

