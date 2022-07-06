Three Liverpool Players Who Would Benefit From A Loan Spell But Won't Be Loaned Out (Opinion)

As Jurgen Klopp looks to fine-tune his Liverpool squad for the forthcoming season, we look at three players who would benefit from being sent on loan but are unlikely to be.

The Reds had an amazing last campaign, winning two trophies, and taking part in every single match possible across all competitions which kept the bulk of the Liverpool squad in action.

It is unlikely however that Klopp's team will go as deep in every competition next season so we look at three players that would benefit from going out on loan.

Caoimhin Kelleher

The Ireland international proved his quality in the Carabao Cup success last season where he became the hero in the penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea.

With Alisson Becker the clear number one, Kelleher is likely to be restricted to just a handful of domestic cup games again next season.

A loan move to one of Europe's top five leagues would benefit the 23-year-old but with Adrian not near the same level as Kelleher, the chances seem remote.

Curtis Jones

The highly-rated midfielder has still not brought his academy form in terms of creativity and goals into the first team.

There have been flashes of brilliance like in the Champions League away match at Porto last season but it hasn't been consistent.

The 21-year-old has a number of players ahead of him in the midfield pecking order so could benefit from a season of regular matches.

Kaide Gordon

Signed from Derby County, Gordon is another player who many believe will be a future superstar.

He was in and around the first-team squad last season and scored his first goal in the FA Cup win against Shrewsbury at Anfield.

With opportunities likely to be scarce again next season, a loan move similar to the one Harvey Elliott had at Blackburn Rovers would benefit the 17-year-old.

