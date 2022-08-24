The Summer transfer window slams shut in just 10 days. Pundits and fans universally agree on one thing. With injuries piling up we desperately need a quality reinforcement in the middle of the park. Here are the best and most reasonably attainable options.

This season's woeful start has many wondering if Liverpool have what it takes to make a run at the title or worse even just make the top four.

The injuries are piling up with the likes of Thiago, Jones, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined.

It would make sense then to bring a new addition to the team but who is still out there and who would best fit our system?

1. Leandro Paredes

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The 28-year-old Argentine is currently with PSG but is said to be available as he currently sits behind Marco Verrati in the pecking order. He plays primarily as a defensive midfielder but has the technical ability to play on either side. Currently valued at about 19 million Euros he would be financially viable and would be a quality addition.

2. Youri Tielemans

IMAGO / Action Plus

Having already been linked to the club Youri is well known to all. He is currently valued at around $20 million Euros but Leicester have been holding out for more than 30 million. If we could meet them halfway at 25 million he would, given his work rate and pressing abilities be a welcome addition.

3. Luka Sučić

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The young Croatian international from RB Salzburg has also been recently linked to the club. Currently valued at around $20 million Euros he also plays as a central midfielder but is also more attack-minded. At only 19 years old he fits the profile of a Liverpool signing that could be molded by Klopp to be a special player.

Klopp has already said that he does not control the finances, a nod to FSG's typically tight purse strings. Hopefully he can now make enough noise to get them to dig into their pockets!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |