Bonfire Night Special: Top 10 (10-6) Liverpool Rocket Goals - Steven Gerrard, John Arne Riise, Mohamed Salah And More

As a Bonfire Night special, we decided a top 10 rocket goals Liverpool players have scored in the Premier League. Which one is your favourite?

Liverpool have scored plenty of amazing goals over the years. These goals are only based on what you would clarify as a rocket, hit with pace from a distance.

This is counting down from 10 to 6.

10. Fernando Torres v Blackburn

Fernando Torres in his prime, what a player. The control, the turn then the hit. Just sublime. This lad was just scoring goals for fun when he had his headband on. This goal was one of many for Liverpool.

9. Daniel Agger v Blackburn

We all knew Daniel Agger could hit one, but he certainly hit this. This just beats Torres as you would not expect this from a centre back. Picks it up at the halfway line, faints to the left to make space and unleashes the left foot.

8. Steven Gerrard v Newcastle

Steven Gerrard is known for scoring rockets. This is one of three to make the top 10. Free kick, about 45 yards out, Steven Gerrard steps up to a lay off and smadhes into the top corner. Funny thing was, he wasn't even ready for it.

7. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain v Manchester City

The game itself was sensational. Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal was just the icing on the cake. Picked up a loose ball in the middle and set it up onto his right foot and laced it into the top corner. "He can hit one! Oh he can hit one!

6. Fabinho v Manchester City

The occasion was huge. Liverpool could go 8 points clear in the title race against an unreal Manchester City team. Liverpool counter, ball finds the Brazilian. Fabinho rolls it back and thunders the ball past Ederson. Huge goal in the title race and what a goal.

