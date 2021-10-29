Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Top 5 Jurgen Klopp Signings At Liverpool

    Author:

    In what has been a remarkable few years at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, his work on recruitment alongside Sporting Director Michael Edwards has been nothing short of sensational.

    The writers at LFC Transfer Room have got together to rank their top 5 signings under the German manager.

    Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool

    5. Fabinho (Monaco to Liverpool in 2018) - £40.5million

    Brazilian Fabinho signed for Liverpool out of nowhere and whilst it took him time to settle at Anfield, he has since established himself as a world class player as a number six.

    The Reds are not the same when he is out of the team or used as a makeshift centre back as last season proved.

    Fabinho Goal Leeds United

    4. Alisson Becker (AS Roma to Liverpool in 2018) - £56.25million

    After the 2018 Champions League final, Klopp knew he needed an elite level goalkeeper if his team was going to challenge for the biggest honours.

    Alisson was exactly that. A real difference maker that has been everything and more than Reds fans could have hoped for. Top 5 in the world for his position.

    Alisson Becker Champions League AC Milan

    3. Sadio Mane (Southampton to Liverpool in 2016) - £37.08million

    Senegal international Mane set the tone for the Jurgen Klopp era when he signed from Southampton in 2016.

    His goals and performances were the foundation of the team's early successes under the German.

    Mane went from strength to strength under Klopp developing into a truly world class talent and recently scored his 100th Premier League goal.

    Sadio Mane AC Milan

    2. Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool in 2018) - £76.19million

    If ever one player transformed a team, it was Dutchman Virgil van Dijk. Klopp knew who he wanted and was prepared to wait for the defender he considered as 'the one'.

    The patience and perseverance from the German paid off in it's droves as Van Dijk helped turned Liverpool from a 'nearly team' to 'winners' as they went on to dominate domestically and in Europe.

    The 30 year old has everything as a defender and Liverpool are not the same without him as last season proved.

    A truly inspirational leader and very unlucky not to be in the number one spot.

    Virgil van Dijk

    1. Mohamed Salah (AS Roma to Liverpool in 2018) - £37.8million

    The form of the Egyptian King this season has swung this in his favour over Van Dijk as he has been nothing short of sensational.

    As soon as he walked through the door at Anfield, he started scoring goals and in vast numbers.

    Every season he has produced the goods in tandem with his strike partners Roberto Firmino and Mane who became the most feared front three in world football.

    It seems like Salah is breaking records on a weekly basis at the moment and so far in his career at Liverpool he has scored 140 goals and assisted 52 times in just 215 appearances.

    Currently the best player on the planet.

    Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

    LFCTR Verdict

    This was a tough top 5 to select with so many wonderful signings since Klopp walked through the door in October 2015.

    It was so difficult to leave the signing of Andrew Robertson from Hull City in 2017 for £8.1million off of this list after everything he has contributed to Liverpool's success.

    There should also be an honourable mention for the signing of Gini Wijnaldum from Newcastle United in 2016 for £24.75million. The Dutchman was another player pivotal to the team's remarkable run.

    What do you think Reds fans? Do you agree? Have your say on our social media channels.

    Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook |

