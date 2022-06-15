'Next Summer' FSG Send Repeated Message To Liverpool Fans Regarding Transfer Of Midfielder After Darwin Nunez Deal

In what seemed like a summer transfer window to remember, Liverpool fans may end up being disappointed. With a few players heading out of the door including Sadio Mane, FSG have stated that it will be next summer when they bring in a midfielder, despite saying the same thing last year.

Six players including Sadio Mane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Taki Minamino are set to leave, plenty of incomings were expected. The Darwin Nunez transfer was just the second of the window, adding to Fabio Carvalho coming in from Fulham.

After completing the signing of Nunez yesterday, the Liverpool fanbase were full of hope and excitement for the upcoming season. Jurgen Klopp's biggest transfer window since arriving at Anfield started on the right foot.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

However, reliable journalist Paul Joyce put a spanner in the works. According to Joyce, Liverpool and FSG have promised that they will buy a midfielder 'next summer'.

Is anyone getting deja vu? This is what was said last season. A year later and the same PR spin is being put out. As we go into this season, Jurgen Klopp will have to work with the same midfield options he did last, regardless of a drop-off in recent years in that area.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are two players we expect to see in the starting XI. Looking past those two we have Jordan Henderson, who is regressing. We have Naby Keita, who is injury prone and quite inconsistent. We then have two youngsters in Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Fabio Carvalho can also play in midfield, as well as on the left, however, may not be at the level just yet that Liverpool need for the first team. Breaking it down, Jurgen Klopp has two reliable midfielders this season and one of them is also prone to injuries.

FSG are once again proving that they have to sell to buy, something which has held Liverpool back in the last couple of years in winning the major trophies. The money generated from the six sales will pay for the three incomings, meaning that we may have started this window with a £0 budget.

There is a chance for John W Henry and Fenway Sports Group to put an end to doubts and finally back Jurgen Klopp properly. They are playing with fire and all we can do is hope we don't get burnt.

