    • October 25, 2021
    Opinion: Was Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Lucky Not To Be Sent Off Against Liverpool For Curtis Jones Incident?

    As Liverpool destroyed Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team lost their discipline. Paul Pogba was sent off in the second half but there was another incident towards the end of the first half when Cristiano Ronaldo kicked out at Curtis Jones that infuriated Liverpool's players.

    The Reds went on to win the game emphatically 5-0 with a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah and further goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota on a very satisfactory afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's team.

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Ronaldo Kicks Out At Jones

    In the 45th minute there was a tangle between Jones and Ronaldo in Liverpool's left back position which resulted in a free kick for the away team and left the 20 year old midfielder on the floor.

    As Anthony Taylor's whistle blew, instead of backing off, Ronaldo kicked out and smashed the ball into Jones' midriff.

    The incident led to a melee with Jones' teammates clearly infuriated by the incident.

    Taylor awarded the Portugal captain a yellow card and no further action was taken after VAR review for Ronaldo's act of petulance. 

    Should Ronaldo Have Seen Red?

    This was the action of a player clearly annoyed with his team's performance and letting his frustration manifest in the wrong way.

    There is no doubt that he knew what he was doing and used his experience to push the letter of the law as far as he possibly could.

    Anyone that has played football will know that this incident had malicious intent and as a result in my opinion the player should have been given a red card.

    The reaction of the Liverpool players showed what they felt about the incident as they all ran over to remonstrate with Ronaldo.

    Instead of sticking blindly to the rules, the officials need to show courage to punish players clearly over stepping the mark and using their knowhow to cause harm to opponents.

    LFCTR Verdict: Red Card

    Jurgen Klopp
