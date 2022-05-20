Watch: The Controversial Decisions That Could Cost Liverpool The Premier League Title (Opinion)

Liverpool head into matchweek 38 still in with a chance of winning the Premier League title but should leaders Manchester City beat Aston Villa the Reds will miss out by just a point again. Let's take a look at some of the decisions that I think could prove costly should Pep Guardiola's team pick up the victory at the Etihad on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men have already secured both domestic trophies and still have the Champions League final to come against Real Madrid at the end of May but what decisions could prevent Liverpool from achieving a possible quadruple?

Decision 1 - Harry Kane Foul On Andy Robertson (Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool) - December 2021

Should Liverpool miss out on the title by just a point similar to how they did in the 2018/19 season, they will surely look back at this game as being pivotal in just coming up short.

Missing a whole host of players due to a COVID outbreak at the club, the Reds travelled to London with a weakened squad and were not helped by the decision by referee Paul Tierney to not send off Harry Kane in the first half for this foul on Andy Robertson.

Decision 2 - Foul On Diogo Jota (Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool) - December 2021

Later in the same match, after Liverpool had equalised through a well-worked Diogo Jota goal, they thought they had earnt a penalty when the Portuguese was felled in the Tottenham penalty area just before half-time.

Tierney did not point to the spot and VAR didn't overrule his decision much to the surprise of everyone associated with Liverpool.

Watch an alternative angle on 4 minutes 20 seconds of the action below.

Decision 3 - Rodri Handball At Everton (Everton 0-1 Manchester City) - February 2022

The Toffees proved tough to break down in this match but their resistance was finally broken when Phil Foden scored in the 82nd minute.

It looked like the three points were won but a few minutes later the ball bounced up and appeared to be controlled by Rodri with his arm in his own box but no penalty was given by Tierney or after a VAR review.

Now let's watch it slowed right down...

And just for good measure...here is the penalty awarded that was scored by Manchester City to give them a 1-0 win against Wolves in December.

Will there be one final twist on Sunday with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa travelling to the Etihad? Not long to wait now. All Liverpool can do is make sure they win their match against Wolves at Anfield.

