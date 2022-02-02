Skip to main content
Luis Diaz And Fabio Carvalho: Liverpool’s Late Transfer Moves

Following the sudden transfer of Luis Diaz from Porto, Liverpool left it too late to make their second signing of the January transfer window, as they failed to get Fulham’s  Fabio Carvalho over the line.

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from Porto at the weekend, the next day the Reds attempted to make it two signings in last two days of the transfer window.

Luis Diaz

As much as Diaz was a terrific signing, the lateness of both moves leaves a sour after taste. Showing shades of last season, Liverpool decided to leave deals until the last minute.

However, unlike last season, the results have been positive and the lack of transfers has not affected the season so far. Since Juergen Klopp has taken over as Liverpool manager, they are well known for getting business done early. So what’s happened recently?

Incompetence, complacency, unwillingness to spend. You choose. If it weren’t for Tottenham coming in for Diaz, Liverpool would have come out of this window with the same amount of incomings as Manchester United and Arsenal, despite fighting on all fronts.

This Liverpool team and fanbase were in serious need of a signing, the uplift we have seen in the last couple of days speaks volumes.

Did FSG see this prior to the signing? Would they have made the signing if Tottenham didn’t make a move? 

Read More

Fabio Carvalho

As the Luis Diaz deal was completed, the attempt for Fabio Carvalho was right to the wire and ended up running out of time.

The deal itself looks set to happen in the coming weeks, but again, why are Liverpool pushing for this move on the last day of the transfer window, in the dying hours?

FSG do deserve credit for allowing the Diaz move, but their holding back on giving Juergen Klopp what he wants when he wants it needs to stop if we are to progress further. 

