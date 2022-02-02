What does Fabio Carvalho offer Liverpool?

Fabio Carvalho's move to Liverpool collapsed on transfer deadline day as the two clubs couldn't complete the relevant paperwork in time.

Despite only being 19-years-old, the Portuguese magician has scored seven goals and got himself five assists in 19 games so far this season.

The Fulham number 28 plays as an attacking midfielder and has found himself as a regular starter over the past few months for Fulham, who currently sit five points clear at the top of the Championship.

With there being uncertainty over the future of numerous Liverpool midfielders, Carvalho certainly gives the Reds a different option.

The England under 18 international plays a similar role to Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, however, offers something different and unique.

At the moment, it is hard to see where he would fit into Jurgen Klopp's team as a starter but there is no doubt that he is a profitable investment though.

Take Conor Gallagher of Chelsea, for example. Currently on loan at Crystal Palace and has been outstanding so far this season. You could argue that now he is a £40 million player.

The exact same situation could happen with Carvalho. Although every Liverpool fan would love him to be a star at Anfield, it is a win-win even if he does end up leaving after a couple of years. Buying him for such a small fee in today's market, almost guarantees profit.

Although an agreement for the player to join hasn't been reached as of yet, it is still expected that Carvalho will join Liverpool in the summer. Fulham have now accepted that he will not be signing a new contract and therefore are on board with him moving to Liverpool.

As he would be leaving on a free transfer to another English club, it would mean that the Reds will have to pay a tribunal fee similar to the deal that saw Harvey Elliott join in the summer of 2019.

It was reported on Monday night that a fee in the region of £10m had been agreed for the Lisbon-born player between the two clubs. However, the deal fell through as there wasn't enough time for all the paperwork to be handed in.

Neco Williams' loan move, as well as Harry Wilson's move to Craven Cottage last summer, meant that there was no bad blood between the two clubs when negotiations took place.

Carvalho is certainly an exciting player for the future and there is still a strong belief at Anfield that a deal is still on the cards.

