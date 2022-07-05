Skip to main content

What Does The Future Hold For Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones?

With The Reds looking very unlikely to dip into the transfer market for a midfielder, at least for this summer, it presents a whole range of opportunities for the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and even Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jones made his debut for the club in 2018 and has subsequently played in 74 games, after coming through the youth set-up from a young age.

There were talks that the 21-year-old could go on a loan to find regular game time. However, it now looks certain that Jones will remain at Liverpool next season.

Curtis Jones

The rise of Luis Diaz at Anfield makes getting a chance on the left side of the attack a lot harder, although if there is a change to a 4-2-3-1 system, then there would be competition for the central attacking midfield role (the no.10 position).

Roberto Firmino would look set to be the favourite for that place, after all the work he's done in the past at the false nine. Despite this, the Brazilian wouldn't be able to play all the games, leaving Fabio Carvalho and especially Jones more chances to impress.

Jones has enjoyed cutting in from the left-hand side onto his right foot, as well as picking up the ball in those little pockets of space and driving at the opposition defence.

Although the Toxteth-born lad has an outstanding talent, which Jurgen Klopp sees day-in-day-out and has faith in, he's struggled at times to make a real impression when called upon.

It does feel like this season is one of the last chances for Jones to grab the LFC jersey into his grasp before he gets moved on and added to a list of "what could have been" youngsters.

He is still young though and has time on his side to make things work out.

