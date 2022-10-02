What Is Going Wrong At Liverpool?

Another week and another disappointing result and performance by Liverpool. From questionable decisions made by the manager to underperforming players, to a shoestring budget in the transfer window.

Many factors can be looked at for the major drop-off by The Reds. LFCTR dive into all three factors to conclude why Liverpool find themselves in this awful situation and how it can be fixed.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's best manager since the days of Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly, but his stubborn ways and unwillingness to evolve his tactics is leaving the fans scratching their heads.

The 4-3-3 formation has been extremely successful over the years, however, as other sides continue to change and Jurgen Klopp sees the players he built his style upon leave and get older, those tactics are no longer having the same impact.

Players such as Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, and a younger Jordan Henderson were vital in the way the German was able to engrain his style and plans into the side.

IMAGO / PA Images

As time moves on, players move on and other teams begin to figure you out. That’s where Liverpool are right now. The manager is continuing to stick to his system with players that are either past it or don’t suit that specific role.

Klopp’s stubbornness doesn’t stop there. His continuous desire to play 37-year-old James Milner and reluctance to play Darwin Nunez is costing the team clean sheets, costing the team goals, and ultimately costing the team points.

The Players

What has happened to these players that saw us win our first Premier League title and lead us to three Champions League finals? A mixture of overreliance and complacency has seen them suffer a huge drop-off in performance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Fabinho have all been way below the standards they set. A standard of the highest level and that of one which saw them all make the team of the year consistently.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

They look tired, uninterested, and lost, allowing the opposition to pass by them with ease. A defensive unit that was unbeatable and unbreakable. It has turned into a unit we were used to seeing pre-Klopp era. Mentality monsters have turned mentality minnows.

Forget the flair, the players need to start showing fight again and the attitude they had when they became the best team in the world.

FSG

The manager and the players are partly to blame for the situation the club finds themselves in, however, the ultimate blame and the finger pointing should be directed at the feet of John Henry and FSG

Their sell-to-buy policy and lack of backing on the transfer windows is starting to show on the pitch and the warning signs were there for all to see, yet some of the fanbase hid behind their hands throwing stones at others.

IMAGO / Bernd König

Whilst John W Henry travels the world looking which next sports club to buy, Liverpool Football Club and Boston Red Sox are crying out for a bit of money to be spent on fresh players and allowing Jurgen Klopp to build on what could’ve been a dynasty.

In what was supposed to be the Pep v Klopp/City v Liverpool era, it is now seen as the era of the blue half of Lancashire. All because of millionaires that rarely visit the city and continue to look for a better way of getting richer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Conclusion

Instead of giving the best manager we have had in years the proper backing he EARNT, John Henry and his family were laughing at the fans, telling them to ‘just enjoy it’ following an advert against some supporters wanting a midfielder.

So, as we see calls for Klopp out and abuse towards players over the next few weeks on social media, it’s about time people started admitting they were wrong and calling out the real problem at this football club. The owners.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |