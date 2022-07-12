We take a look at who gets into Liverpool's best eleven of the past decade. A lot of the players are still currently playing for the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

One of the only keepers The Reds have had, at least in the last 35 years, that is the best in the world. Unbelievable player, with no clear fault in his game.

Left-back - Andy Robertson

Another massive piece of the jigsaw in the Jurgen Klopp era. His major breakthrough was the game against Manchester City in 2018, where his pressing and desire made him a fan favourite. Ever since, he has been an assist machine.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

Arguably the greatest centre-half in Premier League history. The Reds No.4 doesn't have a weakness. He joined for a fee of £75 million and big expectations came along with it, but he sure has delivered.

IMAGO / PA Images

Centre-back - Joel Matip

An ideal partner for van Dijk over the past few years, Not an enormous amount of options at centre-half. Martin Skrtel deserves an honourable mention, but he never showed the quality and composure that the Cameroonian has shown in recent years.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

A generational talent. The 23-year-old has already played 226 games for the club. At the rate he is going he will go down as a club legend. Alexander-Arnold is one of, if not the best, passer of the ball in the world. This helps the team to get out of tight and dangerous situations.

Central midfielder - Fabinho

A dream defensive midfielder to have in your team. He is part of the spine of Klopp's team and there are very few like-for-like replacements out there available in the market. It took him a few months to adapt when he joined in 2018, but it was worth the wait.

Central midfielder - Jordan Henderson

He had massive shoes to fill when he was made captain. Hendo has not only won the Champions League but also the first Premier League title for the club. It has not been an easy ride for The Reds skipper, but it makes it all sweeter in the end.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Central midfielder - Steven Gerrard

Although Thiago Alcantara is unlucky to miss out, Gerrard was unbelievable even towards the end of his LFC career. He could change games and that was always the case when he put on the red jersey.

Left-winger - Sadio Mane

Sadly the Senegalese man is no longer at the club. However, he's left a massive legacy having scored 120 goals since he joined from Southampton in 2016. People called it madness to pay £36 million for him back then. Mane saved Liverpool so many times, with his pace and creativity - not to forget his lethal finishing as well.

Striker - Luis Suarez

Was outstanding in what was a tough time in the club's history. He helped bring back the belief and magic on Merseyside for many. The iconic No.7 did things on a football pitch some can only dream of - and he's still playing at 35 years of age for Atletico Madrid.

Right-winger - Mohamed Salah

Having just signed a new deal, it feels like he has signed to extend his status at the club. With over 100 league goals, he will go down as one of the all-time greats. The Egyptian is human and has had the form to show for that at times, however, he's still beyond incredible.

IMAGO / PA Images

