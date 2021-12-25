What Next For Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez?

In December 2021, Joe Gomez's career at Liverpool has appeared to have come to a crossroad.

The 24-year-old is currently Liverpool's fourth choice centre back and won't be happy about this after being Virgil van Dijk's partner during the title winning 2019/20 season.

With rumoured interest from Real Madrid, there are going to be offers for the Englishman in the summer.

Does he stay with Liverpool to try and force his way back into the team or does he seek a move away in an attempt to get regular football elsewhere?

Gomez has suffered numerous long-term injuries for the Reds, including last season when he ruptured a tendon in his left knee.

Despite this horror injury, Gomez has featured multiple times this season in the League Cup. However, he has not really showed the form that we all know he is capable of. This will be a slight concern for Jurgen Klopp.

With the brilliant form of new addition Konate, it has been an all round struggle for Gomez in trying to get near the starting team.

In recent weeks Gomez has been linked to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. The reliability of these rumours are average and on the whole this transfer seems fairly unlikely.

The centre back has also been linked to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. This would be a massive move for Gomez. The price Liverpool would want for him and whether he would actually want to leave the Reds isn't known.

Do you think Gomez will leave Liverpool? If so, is Real Madrid a possible destination?

Expect there to be updates in the coming months on the future of Gomez. With his current deal expiring in 2024, there would probably have to be a deal worth over £50m for the Reds to really be tempted with no suitable replacements available at this time.

