Who Really Is Virgil Van Dijk's Future Centre-Back Partner At Liverpool?

With three viable first-team options in the Liverpool squad to partner Virgil van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to stick with his preferred centre-back partner Joel Matip or to twist with a younger but potentially riskier option in the squad.

After the sensational return of Van Dijk to the Liverpool team, these next few seasons look to be a transition period for the defence. Klopp can use it as an opportunity to solidify the backline and find the next defensive genius to sit alongside the Dutch captain.

Ahead of the second half of the season, we take a look at the contenders within the squad but also discuss the option of outsourcing potential talent.

Virgil van Dijk shouting orders across the backline IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Joe Gomez

The young English defender was bought by Liverpool in 2015 for £2.25million after impressing at Charlton from an early age. Gomez is one of the most versatile defenders in the league capable of playing central, left and right in the defensive backline which makes him an extremely valuable asset to the Reds.

After a breakthrough season in 2017/18, Gomez soon gained 11 England caps and was improving game by game; this was until he 'ruptured his left knee patellar tendon during training on international duty with England'. This put him out for a total of 231 days and 39 games according to Transfermarkt.

Although the young defender has recently recovered from a potentially career-ending injury, there will still be psychological scar tissue.

This may bring into question whether he can be consistent enough to become a stalwart in the Reds defence, therefore making him third in line to be the Dutchman's centre-back partner.

Joe Gomez IMAGO / SportImage

The best option for Joe Gomez may be to look elsewhere for a starting spot at another Premier League side. He has plenty of international experience so the likes of Leicester, Arsenal and Aston Villa would be sensible options.

Joel Matip

The current number two at Liverpool, and favoured by Jurgen Klopp over the other two defenders, Joel Matip is arguably in the prime of his career and overperforming every time he steps onto the football pitch.

The German-born, Cameroonian is known for his winding runs, and being 6ft 4inches he can be a presence at both ends of the pitch.

Joel Matip battling with Gabriel Martinelli IMAGO / Sportimage

However, since his free transfer to Liverpool in 2016/17, he has picked up at least one injury every season. So similarly to Joe Gomez, his availability is a doubt in the long run.

With a Premier League winners medal and Champions League medal under his belt, Klopp's loyalties must lie with Joel Matip and make him a front-runner to be alongside Van Dijk in the defence.

In recent seasons, the pair have shown great chemistry and a beautiful balance in terms of playing style, so being the safe option for Klopp will definitely favour Matip.

Ibrahima Konate

The youngest out of the three contenders at only 22 years of age; Ibrahima Konate was bought by Liverpool for a sum of £36million from RB Leipzig. This looks to be an absolute steal as he’s had some extremely impressive performances in the red shirt already.

The Frenchman is an extremely promising asset to Jurgen Klopp as he’s shown a great deal of maturity at such a young age, but what sets him apart from the other two defenders is the potential for him to become the next Virgil Van Dijk.

With a similar build and playing style to the Dutchman, in the next five years, we could definitely see him take on a leadership role in order to rebuild a rather ageing squad.

Ibrahima Konate and Jurgen Klopp in discussion (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

However, Virgil van Dijk's contract expires in 2025, therefore the Reds may look to bring in a seasoned professional as the absence of the Dutchman may prove costly.

It’s hard to call who will act as a defensive maestro in five years, but an out and out defensive player with a similar playing style to Giorgio Chiellini or Leonardo Bonucci would be well suited in this role.

This may be a risk though as the Premier League is the hardest league in the world to adapt to, so some experience in England would be vital.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook