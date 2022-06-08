Darwin Nunez And Liverpool: Why The Benfica Striker Will Suit Jurgen Klopp’s System

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica and LFCTR are here to tell you exactly why he suits Jurgen Klopp’s system. This is the player to take us to another Premier League title.

Do Liverpool need a proper no.9? Is Jurgen Klopp right to change the forward role this season? Is Darwin Nunez good enough to take over Sadio Mane? The answer to all three is yes.

The tall, physical striker may not be your typical Jurgen Klopp player, however, he has every attribute to fit right in. Nunez can play the no.9 role to perfection in this Liverpool side as he offers a mix of his predecessors.

0 IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He can drop back and link up with the wider players the way Roberto Firmino can. can finish just as well, if not better than Diogo Jota and he can play from the flanks and directly run at players like Sadio Mane when needed to.

The Uruguayan is a colossal target, that can receive the ball to feet and would create major space for Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah to run into, exactly what they thrive on.

Not only can Nunez hold the ball up well and bring others into play, but he is also able to take players on himself. The Benfica man is not scared to run at defenders, showing off his frightening pace. Liverpool would have the most direct and fast front three in world football.

His presence would give opposition players much more to think about than they previously have mainly because this lad can finish. Yes it was refreshing to see Sadio Mane rejuvenated up front, but Nunez is a different beasts and that’s because he is deadly in front of goal.

Looking back at the matches Liverpool played Benfica in the Champions League, Nunez proved exactly why Jurgen Klopp was in awe. Every time he had a chance to put the ball in the net, he put the ball in the net. The amount of times Liverpool rue missed chances in a dominant match will be a thing of the past.

Darwin Nunez in this Liverpool side with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara creating chance after chance would score 30+ without doubt. Alongside the goal record of Mohamed Salah and potentially Luis Diaz improving his goal record, The Reds could well be looking at a record breaking season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

What teams have Liverpool struggled to beat? Low blocks and this season the big matches where you need to take your chances. The addition of Nunez will increase the chances of coming out of those matches with all three points or through to the next round.

Jurgen Klopp’s men push teams back and created chance after chance, even when playing poorly. They’ve always been crying out for a clinical no.9 to put this chances away and out the games to bed. Darwin Nunez is that man.

£80m seems a lot, but a five-year deal for a 22-year-old with the talent and ability this lad has will prove to be worth it. If fans can’t see Darwin Nunez fitting Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, I can assure you, he will.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |