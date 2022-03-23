Opinion: Why I Am On the Fence with Fenway Sports Group's Ownership Of Liverpool Football Club

The European Super League proposal, the furloughing of staff in the midst of a global pandemic, and the trademarking of "Liverpool" - a city, a people, a community. 'Out of touch' is the buzzphrase with FSG.

But - and this is a big but - they bought the club who were just about to enter administration and their subsequent funding has facilitated a rebirth - a return to Europe's elite and trophies. Credit where credit is due, Liverpool F.C might simply be a thing of the past if it weren't for John W. Henry.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Boston Red Sox owner has also expanded the capacity of Anfield significantly since he arrived in October 2010. The ongoing expansion of the Anfield Road stand is set to take the overall capacity to 61,000. This should be completed by the start of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool are no longer the mediocre, mid-table team they were ten years ago - far from it. Manager Jurgen Klopp has worked on an extremely tight sell-to-buy budget for the majority of his tenure and with the help of Michael Edwards, has worked wonders, not just on the transfer front but in delivering success.

FSG trophy haul under the stewardship of Klopp includes a league title (the club's first in 30 years), a European Cup, and a Club World Cup.

The Reds boast a star-studded lineup, with world-class talent in every position. Luis Diaz was the latest to be brought on board in a January transfer from Porto.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Klopp and Edwards were set to move for Diaz in the summer, but interest from Tottenham Hotspur forwarded their plans. Henry listened to Klopp and secured the Colombian's services in a matter of days. Support for the manager and recruitment department is there.

Challenges to come

Signings are great but renewals are just as important and there are numerous key players that are out of contract in 2023, including Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Liverpool seriously run the risk of losing them for free. This problem is becoming a common occurrence due to FSG's reluctance to pay certain players the going rate.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's top scorer and best performer this season, has reportedly turned down a new contract offer and will refuse to renew unless terms are improved.

Salah is said to be looking for a salary in the range of £400K-a-week.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

It is a predicament. If the club do give Salah what he wants they face the very real risk of destabilising a wage structure that has kept players hungry and enthused for years. But on the other hand, Salah is arguably the most in-form player on the planet. His departure could set the club back years.

Everyone makes mistake, and there is no denying that FSG have made quite a few costly mistakes. But this is a difficult decision, one which will split the fan base right down the middle.

The difficulty of keeping fans onside

Henry and his wife Linda Pizzuti were pictured at Wembley following Liverpool's EFL Cup triumph, which was the second domestic trophy won under Henry's ownership.

Screaming 'FSG OUT' as loud as you can simply isn't going to do anything. The Super League fiasco last year showed us that. In reality, it doesn't matter, if as Liverpool supporters, we want a change of ownership because it's out of our control.

After all the events of the last 12 years, I'm on the fence on FSG's ownership. And if I'm on the fence I'm in no position at all to be calling them out.

Who knows what Henry has planned for the club over the next few years. You can be certain that if Liverpool secure a big name like Jude Bellingham or Erling Haaland in the summer, then all talk changes.

People are reactionary when it comes to this topic. That's fine but it is about the bigger picture and in the modern era, supporters like to think they know it all. What is frustrating is how the media and fans go silent when FSG do right - and they do a lot right.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook