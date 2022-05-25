Why Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Won Premier League Manager Of The Season

Jurgen Klopp won Premier League Manager of the Season, something to which rivals have not taken to very well. This article is for those questioning the decision and tells you exactly why the Liverpool manager won this award.

First, let's start with the reasoning rivals gave as to why Jurgen Klopp should not have won Premier League manager of the year. 'He didn't win the league' is the popular statement.

A perfect reason to not deserve the award, I agree, if it was based on winning the league only. Something that has never been a must to scoop this prestigious award.

Now, let's look at the people who are fuming with this decision and are expressing their disgust on social media.

These are the same fans that called for Chris Wilder and David Wagner to win the award with Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town respectively. These are the same fans that predicted Liverpool to come 5th this season. These are the same fans that have standards so low for their own clubs, they accept work experience lads to take over their hot seats.

So, when a Liverpool manager wins the Premier League manager of the season, he has had to have won the league, despite them not having that rule in previous years. When he overachieves massively to where they predicted him to be at the start of the season, it's still not good enough.

Whilst keeping up with the most expensive built squad in Premier League history that has no limits to money spent, Jurgen Klopp had to take his team through every single match possible they can play the whole season.

Manchester City's team has taken winning the league to another level, hitting 90+ points consistently, something that the best Premier League sides could only dream of.

What Jurgen Klopp has done with this Liverpool side this season is nothing short of a miracle. Its sums up how great of a manager he has been throughout his time with The Reds.

Coming off an injury-hit season, losing three key players in January for a whole month and keeping this side in all competitions until the very end. The job this man has done with this side should not be overlooked and should not be put down through the eyes of jealousy.

Jurgen Klopp is deservedly the Premier League manager of the season. Get over it.

