Why Liverpool Need To Extend Naby Keïta’s Contract | Current Deal Expires Summer of 2023

Naby Keita had a tough start to his Liverpool career but has shown his worth this season. The midfield star is deserving of a new contract and here is some data to back up that claim.

Naby Keïta’s current Liverpool contract is set to expire in the Summer of 2023 after signing his original deal to join the club in 2018. The question that will be on the mind of Liverpool officials and fans alike is, has Keïta done enough to earn an extension?

To many, Naby Keïta is very similar to the British Summer. People love many elements of the season such as the constant heat, the long days, the drives to the beach, and creating sandcastles.

Similarly, people love many elements of Naby Keïta such as his constant pressing, his long-distance passing, his drives through the opposition, and his chance creation.

However, people dislike the inconsistency of the sun’s appearances during the summer much like how people dislike the inconsistency of Naby Keïta’s appearances during the season.

Sipa USA

It seems as if the Guinean sensation has turned a new leaf in terms of fitness this season as Keïta has been available for a large number of games despite his AFCON commitments.

Out of all of Liverpool’s midfielders, Naby Lad has played the fourth most amount of minutes in the Premier League with only the regular middle three (Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson) playing more.

Now that it seems Keïta has become more reliable, let’s see what is his unique selling point.

In my eyes, each of our three regular midfielders have a different key attribute which makes them important to the team’s play style.

Henderson has his pressing intensity, Fabinho has his defensive ability and Thiago has his immense passing. Let’s compare Keïta to each midfielder using statistics that are relevant to their role.

First up is the pressing test. Jordan Henderson has been a constant during Liverpool’s success with his pressing being his most impressive attribute.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Statistically, Henderson’s pressing is very strong, averaging a pressing action every six minutes with a 30% success rate.

NK8’s pressing stats may be a surprise to some as it turns out Keïta is the best pressing midfielder Liverpool has to offer. Guinea’s very own averages a pressing action every three minutes with a 35% rate.

Now that we are aware of one key attribute of Keïta’s game, let’s see how Liverpool’s number 8 matches up against the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Fabinho is a defensive monster for Liverpool, at times I doubt even a hurricane could get past El Flaco.

The stats prove this with Fabinho producing a tackle every 40 minutes, a block every 48 minutes, zero errors leading to a shot, and only letting an opposing player dribble past every 56 minutes.

Another surprise may be in the pipeline for some as Naby Keïta’s stats show that he is a defensive juggernaut. Keïta averages a tackle every 27 minutes, a block every 47 minutes, zero errors leading to a shot, and lets a player dribble past him once every 71 minutes.

It seems that Naby can imitate two out of the three roles that our midfielders take up but can the same be said about Thiago’s role?

IMAGO / Colorsport

Thiago Alcântara has a claim to being one of the best passers in the world and his stats show nothing that would disprove this. Thiago averages a SCA (shot-creating action) every 25 minutes, a key pass every 55 minutes, a progressive pass every 10 minutes and a pass into the opponent’s box every 80 minutes.

Naby Deco Keïta can have a decent attempt at comparing his stats with Thiago’s. Deco averages a SCA every 28 minutes, a key pass every 75 minutes, a progressive pass every 12 minutes, and a pass into the opponent's box every 50 minutes.

So after comparing Keïta to each of the three mainstay midfielders, it’s clear to see Naby would be able to take over any of their roles which may be a change that needs to happen soon.

Naby is only 27 and he’s only getting better but the current trio of Fabinho, Thiago, and Henderson will be 29, 31, and 32 respectively by the end of the calendar year.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With Henderson being the oldest, it is likely that he will be replaced as a starter the soonest. As we have seen already this season, Naby can play Henderson’s role to a very high standard.

It would not surprise me if Klopp starts to favour the NFT (Naby, Fabinho, Thiago) midfield in big games as he did in the FA Cup Semi-final. If this is the case, it may lead to NK8 becoming a regular starter next season in favour of the captain which is all the more reason to offer a contract extension.

The individual stats speak wonders for Naby Lad but does he have a strong influence on the results of Liverpool Football Club?

This season, Naby Keïta has not lost a game of football that he has started for Liverpool. In this run, Liverpool have averaged 2.8 points per match, 2.5 goals per match, and conceded 0.5 goals per match.

Without Naby starting, Liverpool average 2.2 points, 2.5 goals scored and 1.3 goals conceded. What may seem like minimal differences is the difference between title-winning seasons and disappointment.

If that isn’t undisputed proof of Liverpool being a better side with Keïta starting then I don’t know what is.

(Photo by DPA/Sipa USA)

Overall, it’s clear to those blessed with working eyes that Naby Keïta is a key member of this history-making side. There should be no doubt that NK8 deserves to extend his stay on Merseyside and help bring more success to the greatest team in the world.