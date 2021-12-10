Opinion: Why Liverpool Should Not Re-Sign PSG's Georginio Wijnaldum

According to recent reports, PSG are looking to loan out Gini Wijnaldum and here are my reasons why Liverpool should not re-sign him.

Georginio Wijnaldum had a very good career at Liverpool, becoming one of the main components of Jurgen Klopp's team.

He left Liverpool last summer after winning a Premier League title, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup & a FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite being a constant starter for Liverpool, Gini wanted a new challenge and ran his contract down.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Dutch midfielder eventually joined PSG and is on a very healthy wage in France.

However, according to reports from Sky Sports, the move hasn't worked out for the player or the club and they're already looking to part ways with Gini.

One club that is said to be interested is Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side, who are currently not on the best run of form.

With rumours around him departing PSG this summer, some Liverpool fans are called for him to return to Anfield.

I am not one of those fans wishing that he comes back. Gini had his time as Liverpool and he ran his contract down.

He will always be a big figure for the Jurgen Klopp era and I respect everything he's done for Liverpool.

However, I think we're a better side without the Dutchman. Our midfield flows a lot better and we're seeing our midfielders score a lot more.

Gini slowed our play down a lot and was known for his iconic sideway passes when there were options in front of him.

Wijnaldum’s time at Liverpool has come and it has also passed. I'll always respect him for what he's done but Gini, the club and most importantly Jurgen Klopp have all moved on.

Also, his wages would be astronomical and that was the main issue as to why Liverpool weren't offering him a new contract.

