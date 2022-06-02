Skip to main content
Why will Sadio Mane be leaving Liverpool?

After the Champions League final on Saturday it was practically confirmed by a host of journalists that Sadio Mane will be leaving Liverpool after six years.

This came as a huge surprise to all Liverpool supporters especially due to Mohamed Salah's contract debacle taking the limelight.

However, Mane has seemingly been in the same situation as Salah with the pair both having one year left on their deal but it seems that Mane has been much more relaxed about it now deciding he would like to leave the club rather than see out the contract.

Sadio Mane

Mane against Villareal

He is a club legend at Liverpool being the main signing that propelled them back into Europe's elite in Jurgen Klopp's first full season at the club.

But why with one year on his deal does he want to leave Liverpool this window instead of leaving without a fuss next season?

The first reason to get reported was that he wants to experience a new challenge by Fabrizio Romano.

Having won every trophy during his time at Liverpool, this did make sense at the time considering there was no transfer request from Mane and his agent did not kick up a fuss to leave, it seemed very peaceful and that he did genuinely want a new challenge.

However, some more news has been reported about the reason as Bild has suggested like Salah it is a contract issue.

Obviously, there is a difference with Salah as he has committed to staying for the following season but if an agreement isn't made he will leave on a free transfer.

Mane could have done this but according to Bild he asked for £393k per week on a new deal which Liverpool refused hence why he would rather leave the club now than wait a year to leave for free.

So it would appear that it is a financial issue for Mane as he and his entourage feel like he is undervalued by Liverpool's hierarchy which is a shame as he is certainly not undervalued by his boss, teammates, and his supporters that adore him.

Bayern Munich are more than happy to pay his demands and have reportedly already agreed to a three-year deal for the Senegalese international with a bid of around 40 million euros being tabled according to Sky Germany.

Liverpool are yet to accept or reject the offer as they are seemingly looking for a replacement.

Only time will tell if this is good business from Liverpool.

A club legend and vital player being allowed to leave due to the club not willing to pay his wage demands or a 30-year-old player whose best days we have seen being sold for a profit with one year left on his deal.

