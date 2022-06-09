Skip to main content
Darwin Nunez To Liverpool 99% Complete! Sadio Mane Close To Bayern Munich! | The Room Podcast

Stay calm....It's happening. Darwin Nunez to Liverpool is 99% complete. Tune in to The Room Podcast to hear everything you need to know about Liverpool's pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Stay calm.... It's happening.

Join Ritchie, Alex and Rigo as the reports come out by the bucket load claiming Darwin Nunez is on the verge of becoming a Liverpool Player. Listen to 'The Room' Podcast on all streaming platforms!

Sadio Mane has now got one foot out the door at Liverpool, with the Senegalese's heart set on a move to Bayern Munich. However talks have hit a roadblock with Julian Nagelsmann's team in Bavaria proposing a 'laughable' bit to Julian Ward and Liverpool. The lads give their valuation of Sadio and their reaction to Bayern's bid.

'The Room' podcast trio look back on the timeline of the Nunez news breaking, from Liverpool's concrete interest to Personal terms reportedly being agreed.

With the reds willing to 'smash their record fee' in order to sign Darwin Nunez, discussion commences on if Nunez will live up to his price tag. The reported fee is €100m,  split into €80m of the sum upfront and €20m to follow in add-ons. Is that too much money to pay? Or is that a fair price for a dynamic rising star? See if your verdict is the same as ours on 'The Room'!

Ritchie takes us back to the start of Darwin's Journey to a €100m price tag. Starting from CA Penarol, his time at UD Almeria in Spain and finally his clinical form at Benfica, discussing his goal record and past injuries.

Alex runs down the stats of the Uruguayan, crunching the numbers and explaining how they differ and compare to the soon to be departing Sadio Mane. Whereas Rigo gives an insight of what you can expect to see out of Nunez in a Liverpool line-up. Considering how he may thrive and adapt at Anfield.

If you are a fan of 'The Room' the is an unmissable episode as Liverpool close in on a record breaking transfer.

