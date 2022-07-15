Live Podcast: Asensio Willing To Cut Wages For Liverpool, Neco Williams To Nottingham Forest

Pre-season is underway, Liverpool has welcome players in and wished players farewell, and the transfer speculation isn't slowing down soon. Joe Gomez has joined Mohamed Salah on the list of players to extend and Jurgen Klopp's reds look ready to pick up where they left off. Join Ritchie, Alex, and Rigo once again as 'The Room' Podcast discuss all the latest LFC news. Listen to 'The Room' here.

Recent reports claim that Liverpool our admirers of Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, with both the player and the club looking to part ways this summer, the Spaniard is willing to reduce his wage demands to make an Anfield switch. With the player on a decline in recent years, would the signing be justified? 'The Room' give their verdict.

Liverpool's acquisition of Calvin Ramsay meant the writing was on the wall for Neco Williams' exit. The fullback impressed on loan at fellow promoted side Fulham during the second half of last campaign, now he will be seeking first-team Premier League football with Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest.

(Listen to 'The Room' Podcast on all streaming platforms)

Joe Gomez has become the second player to renew his Liverpool deal this summer, following in the steps of Mohamed Salah. The defender extends his stay until 2027. 'The Room' trio give their assessment on why this is a good deal for all parties, after all, Gomez was attracting interest from Premier League opposition such as Aston Villa.

All of this and much more on a live edition of 'The Room' Podcast, as Ritchie, Alex and Rigo provide the rundown on all things Liverpool FC in the last week.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |