Podcast: Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah Signs New Three Year Deal - Julian Ward Does It Again

Finally, after what felt like one of the longest contract saga's in reds history, 'The Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah puts pen to paper on a new three year Anfield deal. Join the returning Ritchie, Alex and Owen as the 'The Room' podcast give their verdict on the new deal. Listen to 'The Room' here.

With Salah's agent posting a cryptic tweet this a few hours before the announcement, many reds felt mislead and frustrated, with Jamie Carragher even hitting back at Ramy Abbas Issa. The trio gave their thoughts on the build-up to the Salah announcement. 

With Salah's future at Liverpool secured, 'The Room' trio asses just how important it was to retain the number '11'. Looking back on all his accomplishments and achievements so far and how his internal drive fuels both individual and team success. As well as how Salah will progress looking forward, working alongside new additions such as Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

[Listen to 'The Room' Podcast on all streaming platforms]

With every contract comes the financial aspect, the lads evaluate if the £350,000 per-week deal threatens Liverpool protected wage structure. Additionally, if Salah is worth the amount, and how bonuses and incentives will ensure the reds continue to get the best out of Mo Salah. 

For everything you need to know on Mohamed Salah's new Liverpool deal, Join Ritchie, Alex and Owen for an unmissable episode of 'The Room'.

