Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez for £85M! Minamino to AS Monaco? | The Room Podcast

After a week of constantly refreshing our twitter timelines, Darwin Nunez is officially a red!

Join Ritchie, Alex and Rigo once more as the lads give their reaction to Liverpool's completed deal for the Uruguayan marksman. Listen to 'The Room' podcast on all streaming platforms!

Cup hero Takumi Minamino has been a subject to interest from the likes of Leeds United and Monaco after his Stellar performances in both the FA and Carabao Cup put him in high regards in the transfer market. With signings on the way Liverpool will be looking to bring some funds back into Anfield, but can the reds afford to loose such a successful rotation player?

Darwin's Done! Liverpool have smashed their transfer record for the most expensive player with the signature of the Uruguayan for £64M with the fee potentially rising to £85M subject to add-ons. 'The Room' trio weigh up the transfer fee and the financial aspect of the deal, how he will fit into Liverpool's XI, and what to expect from the former Benfica Marksman.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool are set to sell Neco Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane this summer, LFC are reportedly targeting a midfielder as their next addition to the squad. PSV's Ibrahim Sangare and Barcelona's Gavi have all been rumoured to make a switch to Merseyside this summer. The best fit is discussed on 'The Room' this episode.

Happy with the Nunez deal reds? Get all your latest Liverpool FC news from this weeks episode of 'The Room'.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Liverpool Warned About 'Ageing Squad' As Darwin Nunez Transfer Edges Closer

By Rowan Lee2 minutes ago
Kalvin Phillips
Quotes

Former Liverpool Man Advises Club To Sign Two More Midfielders After Darwin Nunez Signature

By Rowan Lee57 minutes ago
Liverpool FC
News

Report: Journalist Praises Liverpool's Transfer Business Following Darwin Nunez Signing

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Raphinha
News

Report: Ex-Aston Villa Forward Tips Leeds Star For Liverpool Move

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.
News

Report: Tottenham Striker Harry Kane On Golden Boot Battle With Darwin Nunez And Erling Haaland

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
News

'He's A Mix Of Cavani And Suarez' - Ex-QPR Midfielder Praises New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Premier League
Articles

Leaked: Premier League 2022/23 Fixture List - Liverpool To Kick Off Away To Newcastle? Manchester City To Face Chelsea & Arsenal In Opening Five Matches?

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Ronaldinho
Quotes

Brazilian Legend Ronaldinho Reveals Which Premier League Team He Enjoys Watching The Most

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago