After a week of constantly refreshing our twitter timelines, Darwin Nunez is officially a red!

Join Ritchie, Alex and Rigo once more as the lads give their reaction to Liverpool's completed deal for the Uruguayan marksman. Listen to 'The Room' podcast on all streaming platforms!

Cup hero Takumi Minamino has been a subject to interest from the likes of Leeds United and Monaco after his Stellar performances in both the FA and Carabao Cup put him in high regards in the transfer market. With signings on the way Liverpool will be looking to bring some funds back into Anfield, but can the reds afford to loose such a successful rotation player?

Darwin's Done! Liverpool have smashed their transfer record for the most expensive player with the signature of the Uruguayan for £64M with the fee potentially rising to £85M subject to add-ons. 'The Room' trio weigh up the transfer fee and the financial aspect of the deal, how he will fit into Liverpool's XI, and what to expect from the former Benfica Marksman.

Liverpool are set to sell Neco Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane this summer, LFC are reportedly targeting a midfielder as their next addition to the squad. PSV's Ibrahim Sangare and Barcelona's Gavi have all been rumoured to make a switch to Merseyside this summer. The best fit is discussed on 'The Room' this episode.

Happy with the Nunez deal reds? Get all your latest Liverpool FC news from this weeks episode of 'The Room'.

