Podcast: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Agrees' Fee With Liverpool & Real Madrid - Ajax's Antony Approach, Origi Farewell

Ritchie, Alex, and Rigo are back once more on The Room Podcast, discussing all things Liverpool FC over the last week. Listen to 'The Room' in all streaming platforms.

A thrilling finale to the Premier League season had Kopites believing that title may have been heading down the M62 to Anfield, but it was not to be, the lads reflect on the roller-coaster of a curtain closer and Liverpool’s impressive 2021-22 campaign.

All eyes are now set on the UEFA Champions league final this Saturday as the Reds travel to Paris where they will be seeking Kyiv-fueled revenge on Real Madrid. Salah and Van Dijk return to fitness, but questions remain around Thiago, how could the Reds lineup without him?

As cult hero Divock Origi departs Anfield, it is time to reflect on the incredible moments the Belgium international has delivered since his arrival in 2014.

Madrid and Liverpool are set to tussle on and off the pitch this summer, with reports claiming both teams have major interest in Tchouameni. The Reds are also monitoring two of Eredivisie finest in Antony from Ajax and PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

Liverpool are also set to fend off offers for both Mane and Firmino as their deals are set to expire next summer, whereas it is understood offers for out of favour Oxlade-Chamberlain will be considered.

With Paris on the horizon, there is no better time to head over to The Room Podcast and keep up to date with all things LFC

