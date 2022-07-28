Podcast: Community Shield Ahead - Who's Had The Best Window This Summer?

Liverpool's Community Shield opener is just around the corner now as the reds look to get their 2022/23 campaign off to the best possible start, have Liverpool strengthened their ranks enough heading into the start of the season, or is their transfer targets out there who could complete this year's squad? All of this and more on this week's edition of 'The Room' Podcast. Listen to 'The Room' here.

The start of the Premier League campaign is just over a week away, but first Liverpool have two friendlies on both Saturday and Sunday, the first being the annual Community Shield against Manchester City. There is no doubt Jurgen Klopp and the reds will want to get one over on their rivals, but how important is the Community Shield fixture? The lads debate whether it's a respectable piece of silverware or just a glorified friendly.

(Listen to 'The Room' Podcast on all streaming platforms)

Liverpool have had a busy transfer window this summer, with most notably the exit of Sadio Mane and the arrival of record signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica, but how does Julian Ward's first window compare to the business done by other Premier League clubs, 'The Room' trio discuss who they feel had the best window in the top flight and how it compares to Liverpool's.

Recent reports suggest that Liverpool may be done with business this window, but the rumours are still coming in thick and fast in this week's transfer roundup, including updates on Marco Asensio, Matheus Nunes, and Jude Bellingham.

Finally, Keep, Sell, Bench is back! and this week it is all about youngsters! All of this and more on this week's edition of 'The Room' Podcast.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |