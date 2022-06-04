Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Podcast: Incoming Keita Contract Extension! Mane to Bayern, Nunez to Liverpool?

With Liverpool's 2021/22 campaign over, host Ritchie is once again joined by Alex and Rigo to discuss the next possible movements and developments concerning the Reds. Listen to 'The Room' Podcast on all streaming platforms!

Speculation around the future of Senegalese Forward Sadio Mane continues after he revealed his future at the club is uncertain before the Champions League Final last week. With the attacker making more comments in a press conference on his desire to leave during international duty, the lads give their verdict on the saga.

With Mane halfway out the door, eyes are now set on a potential replacement with Darwin Nunez being linked to an Anfield switch. Questions circulate around the Uruguayan's price tag and whether he'd be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp's system. The lads also assess other potential options to add the the Liverpool frontline.

Mohamed Salah's contract situation is yet to be resolved with many praying he's the biggest 'signing' of the summer. However, recent reports claim he would consider a switch to a Premier League side, But how believable are these claims?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Another contract running down at the end of next season is midfielder Naby Keita's, conflicting reports say Keita could resign in the near future but apparently Paris Saint-Germain are interested in acquiring the number Eight this window.

With so much uncertainty surrounding in's and out's this summer at Anfield, The Room Podcast this week aims to answer all the 'what if's' before pre-season commences.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part Five - Bukayo Saka And Jarrod Bowen

By Damon Carr1 minute ago
Sadio Mane
News

Sadio Mane Transfer Latest: Southampton Could Receive Windfall If Striker Departs Liverpool - Bayern Munich, PSG & Real Madrid All Linked

By Neil Andrew5 minutes ago
Andy Robertson Villarreal
Opinions

Andy Robertson: The Scottish Warrior Deserving Of A Much-Needed Break

By Julian Prahalathan28 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic Naby Keita
Transfers

'Will Improve Tenfold Under Klopp' - Fans React To Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea & USMNT Player Christian Pulisic Amid Sadio Mane Exit Rumours

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Liverpool - International Round-Up - Friday, 3rd June - Virgil van Dijk Signs Off In Style As Netherlands Stun Belgium

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Tammy Abraham
Transfers

Watch: Tammy Abraham Drops Hint He Is Joining Liverpool To Trent Alexander-Arnold In England Training Amid Sadio Mane Exit Rumours

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Watch: Liverpool Transfer Target Serge Gnabry Score Six Goals Against Tottenham & Chelsea For Bayern Munich In UCL - Sadio Mane Replacement?

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Has Always Been Clear With Liverpool He Wanted A Move Away As Bayern Munich Linked

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago