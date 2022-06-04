Podcast: Incoming Keita Contract Extension! Mane to Bayern, Nunez to Liverpool?

With Liverpool's 2021/22 campaign over, host Ritchie is once again joined by Alex and Rigo to discuss the next possible movements and developments concerning the Reds. Listen to 'The Room' Podcast on all streaming platforms!

Speculation around the future of Senegalese Forward Sadio Mane continues after he revealed his future at the club is uncertain before the Champions League Final last week. With the attacker making more comments in a press conference on his desire to leave during international duty, the lads give their verdict on the saga.

With Mane halfway out the door, eyes are now set on a potential replacement with Darwin Nunez being linked to an Anfield switch. Questions circulate around the Uruguayan's price tag and whether he'd be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp's system. The lads also assess other potential options to add the the Liverpool frontline.

Mohamed Salah's contract situation is yet to be resolved with many praying he's the biggest 'signing' of the summer. However, recent reports claim he would consider a switch to a Premier League side, But how believable are these claims?

Another contract running down at the end of next season is midfielder Naby Keita's, conflicting reports say Keita could resign in the near future but apparently Paris Saint-Germain are interested in acquiring the number Eight this window.

With so much uncertainty surrounding in's and out's this summer at Anfield, The Room Podcast this week aims to answer all the 'what if's' before pre-season commences.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |