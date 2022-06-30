With deals being done and transfer rumours continuing to drum up speculation, With host Ritchie side-lined, join Alex, Rigo and guest host Owen as they give the rundown on all the latest Liverpool transfer news on 'The Room' Podcast - [Listen here!]

After two and a half years and Anfield, the club have officially announced that Takumi Minamino is departing the club to join French side AS Monaco in a deal worth around £15 million.

[Listen to the 'The Room' podcast on all streaming platforms!]

After becoming a key asset during Liverpool's cup competitions last campaign, many are disappointed to see the Japanese international leave considering next season will be split by a World Cup campaign, the 'The Room' give their verdict on the sale.

With Liverpool business reportedly being done for the summer, a lot of reds are still wanting to see a addition in midfield this summer. Rumours have it Bellingham would be open to a move next summer but can Liverpool afford to wait around another year without strengthening in the middle of the park?

Out of favour La Liga stars Marco Asensio and Ousmane Dembele have continued to be linked with a potential Anfield switch, but after years of poor form and Injuries, the lads weigh up whether signing either of the players would be a smart idea.

All of this and more as Alex, Rigo and Owen talk all things Liverpool transfers on this week's edition of 'The Room'.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |