Skip to main content

Podcast: Matheus Nunes Or Amadou Onana As Last Summer Signing?

It's that time of the week again, join Ritchie, Alex, and Rigo as Matheus Nunes is linked to a Liverpool move, interest in Antony of Ajax has arisen once more, and the poll results for who'd LFC fans would like to see join Thiago and Fabinho in midfield are addressed. All of this and more on the newest edition of 'The Room Podcast'. Listen to 'The Room' here.

With some Liverpool supporters still seeking a midfield signing, Sporting CP star Matheus Nunes has joined Jude Bellingham in central midfielders tied to an Anfield switch this summer. The Portuguese international has tendencies to drift out left to create, similar to what's expected from Fabio Carvalho. The lads rate the rumour and the possibilities of a signing for the middle of the park.

(Listen to 'The Room' podcast on all streaming platforms)

LFC Transfer Room ran a poll last Friday, asking Liverpool fans who they would like to see join Fabinho and Thiago in the middle of the park this season. The results are in and there are some eyebrow raisers! Join 'The Room' trio as they react to the outcome.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool has also confirmed the departure of Ben Davies, the defender has joined Rangers for a fee of £4 million. Since joining from Preston, he hasn't played a competitive game, the boys give their verdict on the business aspect of the deal, as well as Davies's Liverpool spell.

All of this and more as Ritchie, Alex, and Rigo discuss all things Liverpool Football Club throughout the past week.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

imago1013242785h
Articles

Analysis: Jude Bellingham - Liverpool's Long-Term Transfer Target

By Alex Caddick13 minutes ago
ben davies lean
Quotes

'I Think Liverpool Was Very Good For Him' - Rangers Boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst On Signing Ben Davies

By Rowan Lee29 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Ex Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero Gives His Verdict on Darwin Nunez And Erling Haaland Transfers

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'They’ve Got The Players And The Experience' - Former Tottenham Boss Tim Sherwood On Jurgen Klopp And Pep Guardiola

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Reece James
Quotes

‘I Would Say Reece James Is a Better Defender’ - Former Liverpool Defender Has His Say

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

‘I Don’t Think They Got Nunez to Replace Mane, but They’re Going to Have to Find a Way to Get Him Playing’ - Former Defender on Replacing Sadio Mane

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Nunez Will Need Time to Adapt to Liverpool’ - Former Liverpool Defender on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
Quotes

Former Chelsea And Liverpool Player Tips Jurgen Klopp's Reds To Win Premier League Title

By Damon Carr3 hours ago