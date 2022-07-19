Podcast: Matheus Nunes Or Amadou Onana As Last Summer Signing?

It's that time of the week again, join Ritchie, Alex, and Rigo as Matheus Nunes is linked to a Liverpool move, interest in Antony of Ajax has arisen once more, and the poll results for who'd LFC fans would like to see join Thiago and Fabinho in midfield are addressed. All of this and more on the newest edition of 'The Room Podcast'. Listen to 'The Room' here .

With some Liverpool supporters still seeking a midfield signing, Sporting CP star Matheus Nunes has joined Jude Bellingham in central midfielders tied to an Anfield switch this summer. The Portuguese international has tendencies to drift out left to create, similar to what's expected from Fabio Carvalho. The lads rate the rumour and the possibilities of a signing for the middle of the park.

LFC Transfer Room ran a poll last Friday, asking Liverpool fans who they would like to see join Fabinho and Thiago in the middle of the park this season. The results are in and there are some eyebrow raisers! Join 'The Room' trio as they react to the outcome.

Liverpool has also confirmed the departure of Ben Davies, the defender has joined Rangers for a fee of £4 million. Since joining from Preston, he hasn't played a competitive game, the boys give their verdict on the business aspect of the deal, as well as Davies's Liverpool spell.

All of this and more as Ritchie, Alex, and Rigo discuss all things Liverpool Football Club throughout the past week.

